Hall County man sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting girl under 10-years-old

A Hall County man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for sexual assault crimes he committed over on a girl under the age of 10, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Giessert, 32, committed these crimes over a several-year period starting in 2012. He was initially arrested in 2019.

Giessert was given three consecutive life sentences plus 35 years for his crimes.

Giessert was found guilty of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of aggravated sodomy.

Court documents say that Giessert pleaded not guilty

