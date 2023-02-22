Hall County man speeds away from deputies after domestic violence incident, officials say

A Hall County man was arrested after deputies said he got physical with a woman and a teenager.

On Feb. 17, Robert Peter Yitts, 53, grabbed a 14-year-old’s jaw and threw her to the floor and grabbed a 51-year-old woman’s head and slammed it on the table, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Yitts threatened to kill both victims.

Yets then sped away from deputies in a car as they were arriving at the house.

Deputies checked on the two victims and did not chase after Yitts.

Yitts was eventually arrested by Gwinnett County law enforcement officials.

He was moved from Gwinnett County Jail to the Hall County Jail on Monday morning.

Yitts faces the following charges:

Battery under the Family Violence Act (felony)

First-degree cruelty to children (felony)

Terroristic threats (felony)

Battery (misdemeanor)

Third-degree cruelty to children (misdemeanor)

