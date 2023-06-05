Hall County man wanted for felony aggravated assault in domestic dispute turns himself in

A Hall County man turned himself in after deputies searched for him following a physical domestic dispute with a woman.

On Friday, May 26, deputies responded to a home in the 6000 block of Portsmouth Drive about the dispute.

Deputies say the suspect, Chad Spencer English, 35, of Flowery Branch, attacked a 42-year-old woman and left the home on foot.

According to their investigation, deputies say English grabbed the woman’s throat with one hand and placed his other hand over her mouth.

Deputies say he punched her in her face, resulting in a busted, bloody lip.

A Hall County Sheriff’s Office K9 team responded to the home and attempted to locate English, but were unsuccessful.

Deputies then obtained arrest warrants for English on one count each of felony aggravated assault, and misdemeanor battery, both under the Family Violence Act.

English turned himself in at the Hall County Jail on Thursday, June 1.

He is being held without bond on the new charges and for felony probation violation.

