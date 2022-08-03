Hall County mother, daughter found dead inside home after deputies shoot, kill suspect

Three people are dead, including a mother and her daughter, after a shooting with Hall County deputies.

Hall County sheriff’s deputies say they found 42-year-old Kim Nguyen and 18-year-old Lam-Anh Tran dead inside a Buford home on Long Creek Drive on Tuesday night.

When officers arrived at the house just after 11 p.m., they also found a man.

They say that man was holding a knife and made aggressive moments towards the deputies. That’s when deputies shot the man, killing him.

Deputies say they initially responded to the house for a welfare check and possible missing persons case.

No deputies were injured.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

The Georgia of Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation into the deputy-involved shooting while the Hall County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the murders.

