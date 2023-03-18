Hall County officials ask parents to discourage students from participating in prank war
Hall County sheriff officials asked parents to talk to their high schoolers about not engaging in prank wars between rival schools this year.
According to officials, what started as fun events to celebrate prom season and high school graduation has escalated into a crime spree.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies said the junior-senior wars between rival high schools and classes in individual schools have escalated from tossing a roll or two of toilet paper in someone’s yard to vandalizing property.
Photos shared by deputies show vehicles damaged by pellet shots and paintballs, homes damaged by eggs, and expensive landscapes destroyed by cars during the prank war.
TRENDING STORIES:
14-year-old nicknamed ‘El Chapito’ arrested for murder of 8 at birthday party
‘He’s trying to kill me:’ Video captures moments after man was shot in terrifying road rage battle
Woman arrested after trashing Dairy Queen, waving pink pistol and threatening to shoot, police say
Officials said this activity is happening all over the county and not just in one place.
Authorities asked parents to discourage their students from participating in the prank wars to prevent further incidents from happening.
“We get it; you may not know where they are at every moment, but please have a discussion with them about the potential consequences of their actions,” officials wrote on Facebook. “What may seem like simple pranks to them can be classified as criminal acts such as vandalism, criminal damage to property, trespassing or breaking and entering.”
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
In 2022, several students were arrested during the junior-senior wars. Authorities added that several homeowners, including teachers, were prepared to file charges against those arrested.
It is unclear how many students were arrested.
Anyone who needs assistance from deputies during the upcoming activity is asked to call 911.
IN OTHER NEWS: