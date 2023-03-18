Hall County officials ask parents to discourage students from participating in prank war

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

Hall County sheriff officials asked parents to talk to their high schoolers about not engaging in prank wars between rival schools this year.

According to officials, what started as fun events to celebrate prom season and high school graduation has escalated into a crime spree.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies said the junior-senior wars between rival high schools and classes in individual schools have escalated from tossing a roll or two of toilet paper in someone’s yard to vandalizing property.

Photos shared by deputies show vehicles damaged by pellet shots and paintballs, homes damaged by eggs, and expensive landscapes destroyed by cars during the prank war.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials said this activity is happening all over the county and not just in one place.

Authorities asked parents to discourage their students from participating in the prank wars to prevent further incidents from happening.

“We get it; you may not know where they are at every moment, but please have a discussion with them about the potential consequences of their actions,” officials wrote on Facebook. “What may seem like simple pranks to them can be classified as criminal acts such as vandalism, criminal damage to property, trespassing or breaking and entering.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In 2022, several students were arrested during the junior-senior wars. Authorities added that several homeowners, including teachers, were prepared to file charges against those arrested.

It is unclear how many students were arrested.

Anyone who needs assistance from deputies during the upcoming activity is asked to call 911.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Recommended Stories

  • Columbus woman found guilty of shooting sheriff's deputies trying to serve papers in 2020

    A Franklin County jury found Monica G. Justice, 56, of Eastmoor, guilty of shooting at four sheriff's deputies and wounding two in July 2020.

  • Don’t Wait Until You Win an Oscar to Thank a Teacher

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastOne of the most surprising moments at Sunday’s Oscars was remarkable not for shock value but because it was a commonsense move that doesn’t happen more often: In his acceptance speech, Everything Everywhere All at Once director Daniel Scheinert thanked his teachers.“These are teachers that changed my life, mostly public school teachers,” he said, and listed them by name.The hundreds of teachers I interviewed for my book The Teachers: A Year Insid

  • Deadly Walmart crash: Customers stopped driver who tried to run from the scene, GSP says

    The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at store on U.S. 19 in Thomasville, Georgia and left one man dead and a woman injured. GSP investigators have identified the suspect as Khalil Pugh.

  • Hall County woman found guilty of killing fiancé, living with body for 2 months, court officials say

    Deputies discovered the victim's body after his stepdaughter said she had not heard from him in several months.

  • Wake wants to start a new after-school math tutoring program. But there’s a hitch.

    With test scores across the state and nation dropping sharply since the pandemic, educators hope to put a priority on math instruction and help.

  • Minnesota Lt. Gov. ripped for saying parents must ‘believe’ when kids ‘tell us who they are’

    Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a Democrat, argued parents must "believe" their children when they "tell us who they are" in a now-viral clip.

  • Biden’s interior secretary criticized over ‘difficult’ choice on Willow oil-drilling project in Alaska

    Deb Haaland called Willow "a difficult, complex issue that was inherited'' from previous administrations.

  • Somersworth landlord due in court to face city code violations again, faces arrest warrant

    Anji Reddy, who has a history of code violations in the city, failed to show in court last month. The city is taking additional court action against him Monday.

  • Gainesville man looks at child porn while deputies search his home for child porn, sheriff says

    He faces 5 additional charges for what he did during the search.

  • Opinion: Removing the Echo Park Lake fence is a gesture, but no real help for our unhoused neighbors

    People like me may oppose the fence, but we can't pretend that its removal will do anything to better the lives of people experiencing homelessness in L.A.

  • 'It sounded like an explosion.' Malvern cafe owner spared when truck plows into restaurant

    Cafe on the Corner owner Beth Howell, who lives in the upper level of the building, had just gone upstairs minutes before a truck crashed the restaurant.

  • Florida lawmakers eye expanding property insurance reforms to all types of insurance

    The property insurance market was already in crisis when two hurricanes hit Florida. Lawmakers are looking to expand reforms passed in special sessions.

  • Tensions flare in courtroom for man accused of shooting state trooper in Paterson

    Jocquise Timmons, who had his detention hearing rescheduled, accused law enforcement in the courtroom of making gestures at him.

  • A SkyWest flight attendant burst into tears after arguing with a colleague over a seat change, then both stormed off the plane, report says

    The Houston to Los Angeles flight was delayed while replacement crew were found and the airline said it was investigating, The Hill reported.

  • 3 hospital employees, 7 deputies charged with murder in death of Black Virginia man

    Three employees of Central State Hospital have been charged with murder in the death of Irvo Otieno, following charges filed against seven Henrico sheriff's deputies earlier this week.

  • Netanyahu defiant over legal reforms despite Berlin's 'great concern'

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday fiercely defended disputed legal reforms on a visit to Berlin, where German Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced "great concern" over the legislative overhauls.The package of judicial reforms has sparked weeks of protests in Israel since its introduction by Netanyahu's hard-right coalition, prompting Israel's president to warn the nation may be on the brink of "civil war".&nbsp;Scholz urged compromise as he admitted he was watching the debate unfold in Israel "with great concern".&nbsp;But Netanyahu put on a defiant front, arguing his plans merely sought to bring Israel's democracy "in line with what is common and acceptable in just about every Western democracy".He also hit out at "slanders and falsifications" against his own and his coalition's intentions."Israel is being constantly... maligned. I'm supposed to be some... potentate who's abolishing democracy and all this nonsense," he charged at a press conference, standing next to Scholz, adding, "this is absurd, it's preposterous".Netanyahu's coalition, which includes ultra-Orthodox and extreme-right parties, says the reforms are needed to limit judicial overreach, but protesters have decried them as threatening Israel's liberal democracy by weakening key checks and balances.Ten consecutive weeks of nationwide demonstrations have followed, with critics also alleging the proposed changes aim to protect Netanyahu as he fights corruption charges in an ongoing court battle.With the strife far from easing, Israel's President Isaac Herzog warned late Wednesday that "anyone who thinks that a genuine civil war, with human lives, is a line that we could never reach, has no idea what he is talking about.&nbsp;"It is precisely now, in the State of Israel's 75th year of independence, that the abyss is within touching distance. Today, I say to you what I told them: civil war is a red line."I will not allow it to happen," he said, adding that he was convinced the majority of Israelis want a compromise.- 'End of democracy?' -The changes proposed by the coalition would allow lawmakers to override Supreme Court decisions that strike down legislation with a parliamentary majority, and then deny the court the right to review such a move.It would also make it harder for the Supreme Court to strike down legislation it deems to contravene Basic Laws, Israel's quasi constitution.Herzog, who holds a largely ceremonial role, has for weeks been toiling over a proposal to soften the government's proposals.On Wednesday, he presented compromise plans -- swiftly rejected by Netanyahu who said they would "only perpetuate the existing situation and do not bring the required balance between the powers".&nbsp;Israeli protesters returned to the streets on Thursday, with some holding up placards saying the reforms spelled "the end of democracy".In Berlin, several hundred protesters also turned out at the Brandenburg Gate, a short distance from the chancellery where Netanyahu and Scholz held talks.- 'Normal guest' -The controversy in Israel puts Germany in an uncomfortable position.The two nations forged strong diplomatic ties in the decades after World War II, with Berlin committed to the preservation of the Israeli state in penance for the Holocaust.Successive German governments have described Israel's national security as a crucial foreign policy priority.Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit on Monday said Netanyahu is the "elected prime minister of Israel and therefore also a normal guest in Germany".But amid the row in Israel, in carefully worded statements, German leaders have voiced their worries.On the eve of talks with Netanyahu, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he planned to raise the reforms with the Israeli prime minister.Israel is the "only democracy in the whole region, a country with a strong constitutional state", he said. "What I would like to see is that what we have admired about Israel... is preserved."jjm-hmn/bp

  • Letters: Maybe Ohio doesn't deserve Ohio State. Anti-intellectual agenda a threat.

    Letters to the Editor: Maybe Ohio State should drop the 'state.” Store it Safe

  • I am a Kentucky Republican. I'm calling out my party's war against LGBTQ people.

    "I wish I could blame both political parties for this cataclysm but I cannot. Every anti-gay/trans bill this session was introduced by a Republican."

  • 339 kilos of cocaine seized in massive Central Florida drug bust

    A Drug trafficking organization was dismantled after federal officials arrested 35 people for sending drugs from the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico into Orlando

  • Kansas' Self, recovering from heart procedure, misses game

    Kansas coach Bill Self missed the defending national champion's first-round NCAA Tournament game against Howard, a 96-68 victory by the Jayhawks on Thursday. Assistant coach Norm Roberts served as acting head coach with Self continuing to recover from a heart procedure performed last week. The school announced about three hours before tipoff that Self would skip the game. Self traveled to Des Moines with the Jayhawks and led the team's practice on Wednesday.