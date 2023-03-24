Hall County principal asks DA to drop charges against student accused of kicking teacher in face

A high school principal is asking the Hall County District Attorney to drop charges against a student accused of assaulting a teacher.

East Hall High School Principal Jeff Cooper requested that charges against 18-year-old Johnny David Mendez be dropped following a fight on campus in early March.

According to an incident report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Mendez is accused of kicking a teacher in the face who tried to break up the fight.

The other student and teacher have not been identified.

It is unclear if Cooper asked the DA to charge the other student instead of Mendez.

Hall County School officials told Channel 2 Action News both students would face disciplinary action from the school for their involvement in the fight.

Officials say the DA’s office has not responded to Cooper’s request.

In a statement, Hall County School District said, “they take these types of situations seriously and will respond accordingly.”

The teacher’s condition has not been released.

Mendez is facing charges of felony battery against a teacher/school personnel and misdemeanor affray.

