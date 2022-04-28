Hall County student arrested after slamming student to the ground, leaving him unconscious

A Hall County teen was arrested after attacking a fellow student during school.

Joshua Lionel Jackson, 17, of Flowery Branch assaulted and seriously injured a 15-year-old fellow Johnson High School student, police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident occurred on Friday just after 1 p.m. during class change.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators determined Jackson picked up the victim from behind and slammed him onto the concrete floor of the classroom.

The victim’s head hit the floor, leaving him unconscious and triggering a seizure.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Deputies say Jackson continued to strike the unconscious teen while his trauma continued, leading him to be hospitalized.

Investigators say Jackson slapped his victim about a half-hour before the classroom assault occurred.

Jackson was arrested Monday, April 25 and charged with misdemeanor simple battery and felony aggravated battery.

TRENDING STORIES:

He remains in custody at the Hall County Jail awaiting his initial court appearance.

IN OTHER NEWS:















