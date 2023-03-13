Hall County UPS supervisor accused of stealing items worth over $25K from company, deputies say

A United Parcel Service supervisor was arrested after being accused of stealing items worth over $25,000 from the company.

Hall County Sheriff deputies said UPS officials told them they suspected 22-year-old Parker Lee Sheridan of stealing items from the company in early February.

According to the investigation, Sheridan stole packages containing gold, silver and ammunition while working as a supervisor at UPS on Centennial Drive in Gainesville.

Authorities said Sheridan had been stealing from the company for over a year. According to deputies, he is estimated to have stolen over 100 items and sold some of them for cash.

Sheridan was arrested on March 9 and was charged with theft by taking and theft by deception. He was booked into the Hall County Jail but has since posted his $27,000 bond.

Investigators have recovered some of the stolen property and said they are working to find the rest.

The investigation remains ongoing.

