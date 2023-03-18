Hall County woman found guilty of killing fiancé, living with body for 2 months, court officials say

A Hall County grand jury found a woman guilty of killing her fiancé and living with his body for two months.

According to court records obtained by Channel 2 Action News, 46-year-old Tabitha Zelida Wood of Gainesville was found guilty of killing and concealing the death of her fiancé, 82-year-old Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr.

Hall County Sheriff officials said in June of 2022, Kramer’s stepdaughter expressed concern for his safety after not hearing from him in several months.

When deputies arrived at Kramer’s home, they found his body and were told by Wood that he died in the first week of April and that she had been living with the body in the house since then.

An autopsy from the Hall County Sheriff’s office revealed that Kramer’s death was a homicide.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary cause of death appears to be blunt and sharp force trauma.

On Friday, Wood was found guilty of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, exploitation of an elderly person, concealing the death of another and financial transaction card theft.

Wood’s sentence has not been announced.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

