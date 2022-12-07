Hall deputies seize $30K worth of THC vape pens

Dec. 6—Two shipments of 900 THC oil vape pens were seized by federal authorities and the Hall County Sheriff's Office late last month, according to authorities.

Homeland Security Investigations worked with the Sheriff's Office regarding the drugs sent from California to Hall County and found Nov. 28 at a local delivery hub.

With the vapes in hand, investigators obtained two search warrants for two locations on Yearling Court and Willow Ridge Circle.

Authorities found another four packages of THC oil-infused edibles and some cocaine residue at the Yearling Court address.

The Sheriff's Office said there is one arrest warrant in the case, though the suspect and the charge were not disclosed.

The Sheriff's Office said the estimated street value of the vape pens was $30,000.