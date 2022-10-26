Update: Hall deputy fatally shoots man after gunfire exchange

Oct. 26—Update: A Gainesville man was fatally shot Tuesday, Oct. 25, by a Hall County Sheriff's Office deputy after shooting the officer, according to authorities.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Javier Manuel Soto, 25, pulled a gun and shot multiple times at the deputy, hitting him in his duty belt.

The GBI said the deputy returned fire, killing Soto. The deputy was not injured.

A 911 caller reported a car around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday stopped in the middle of F. Gilmer Road in Hall County.

A deputy found a man and woman standing outside of the car, according to the GBI.

The woman ran into the woods and was found later by other officers. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The Times has requested further information on the investigation and the deputy.

