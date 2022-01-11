Hall Of Fame Inductees + Health Care Center Requiring Booster

Welcome back, Middletown. Here's all the local news, events, and community posts you need for Tuesday, Jan. 11.



First, today's weather:

Frigid; breezy this morning. High: 16 Low: 5.

Here are the top stories in Middletown today:

Today in Middletown:

KeyBank Workshop Series "Sexual Harassment Prevention Training" (8:30 AM)

From my notebook:

Middletown Animal Control: "Does anyone recognize this guy? Found in the area of Pearl and Court Streets in Middletown, CT. Not super feral, but not cuddly either. We are treating his upper respiratory infection while we look for an owner. Call if you know him 860-..." (Facebook)

Middletown Police Department -Connecticut: "Thank You, to all of our officers, and all of the officers who suit up daily across the country! We appreciate you! Stay Safe" (Facebook)

Middletown CT Youth Baseball & Softball: "Great to see so many softball girls out for our first clinic of 2022! Special thanks to the Middletown HS softball players who came to help!!" (Facebook)

Downtown Middletown, CT: "@lastrinagirlsbridalsalon We love it when one downtown business owner supports another! Congratulations Beth @thenutritionspotct and best wishes! #dtmiddletown #dtmiddletownshops #dtmiddletowntreats #shoplocal" (Facebook)

GMChorale: "It's been quite a year at GMChorale and there's so much to celebrate. Here's a recap of our year in photos from our Instagram account. Thank you for all of your follows, likes, shares, and comments on all our social media platforms this ..." (Facebook)

Middletown CT Youth Baseball & Softball: "Winter Baseball (and TeeBall) Clinic registration closes Thursday! If you registered for Spring already and want to now add the clinic, email registration@mybbsb.org. If you have haven't registered at all yet, check off Winter Clinic dur..." (Facebook)

Maura Cannon, Neighbor: "I’m looking for someone to plow my driveway/shovel walk for the season. We live on Newfield Street. Any recommendations?" (Patch)

Sandra Zajac, Neighbor: "The Middlesex Hospital Vocal Chords is seeking singers (altos, tenors and basses especially needed over the age of 18) in preparation for their spring concert to be held on Saturday May 7, 2022 at 7:00pm at Portland High School, 95 High ..." (Patch)

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Justin Alexander Signature - Spring/ Summer 2022 Trunk Show 10% off (January 13)

Add your event

Gigs & services:

Colonial Moving & Storage (Details)

Online Pregnancy Research Study with Compensation (Details)

Add your gig or service

Loving the Middletown Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at vincent.salzo@patch.com

This article originally appeared on the Middletown Patch