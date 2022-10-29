Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) investors are sitting on a loss of 77% if they invested a year ago

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. So we hope that those who held Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 77% hit to the value of their shares. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 39% in the last three months.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

We don't think that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last year Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment saw its revenue grow by 46%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So the hefty 77% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shareholders are down 77% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 21%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 39%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (2 are concerning) that you should be aware of.

