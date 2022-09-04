Hall of Fame Resort wants shareholders to approve reverse stock split

CANTON – A special shareholders meeting has been called by Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. to approve a proposal aimed at addressing the company’s sagging stock price.

The company wants shareholders to allow the board of directors to institute a reverse stock split. The move would turn multiple shares of stock into a single share, multiplying the value of the share. Hall of Fame Resort is asking shareholders to approve allowing the board to consider doing a 1-for-10 split and a 1-for-25 split. If approved, the board must decide by next May what option to use.

The goal is to ensure that Hall of Fame Resort shares continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The company is in danger of being delisted because the stock has been trading at less than $1 per share.

Helping the stock price by using a reverse stock split was one of four options discussed when Michael Crawford, Hall of Fame Resort president and chief executive officer, reviewed second quarter earnings in early August. Other options are getting the stock price above $1 per share and staying there for 10 consecutive days, asking Nasdaq for a 180-day extension, or leaving the Nasdaq exchange.

Crawford discussed the reverse stock split in a YouTube video called "The Huddle" that the company occasionally produces. The Hall of Fame Resort wants to comply with Nasdaq rules, he said.

"We cannot take the risk of being delisted. That to us is not an option," Crawford said in the video.

The company hopes to go 10 trading days with the price over $1 per share, but that depends on traders, the economy and market volatility.

"While hope is a good thing to have, it's never a good strategy to try to deploy," Crawford said.

"We've got to take action," he said later in the video.

Decision rests with board, if shareholders approve split

If shareholders approve the reverse stock split, the board will have until May 5, 2023, to decide if it will be used and which option to use.

Whether the company's board will use the stock split remains uncertain.

Shareholders who owned stock as of Aug. 1 have been invited to a virtual meeting on Sept. 29. Votes can be cast in advance or on the day of the meeting.

The company is urging shareholders to vote yes and support the reverse stock split.

If approved and used, the share value likely will exceed the price requirement. For example, the company’s shares closed on Tuesday with a value of 81.5 cents, making 10 shares worth $8.15 and 25 shares worth $20.375. If the reverse stock split converted 10 shares into one share, the new single share of $8.15 would satisfy the Nasdaq requirement.

The majority of the company's 117.6 million shares — more than 72.9 million shares — are held by directors and officers of the company. More than 67.6 million of the shares are tied to board member Stuart Lichter through several of his businesses, which are helping to finance the Hall of Fame Village development.

Stock has been used by Hall of Fame Resort as it borrows from different entities to build Hall of Fame Village. The project has opened Constellation Center for Excellence, the ForeverLawn Sports Complex, Play-Action Plaza and a center for performance. It's nearing completion of the Fan Engagement Zone retail center and plans to break ground for a 180-room hotel and water park later this year.

Threatened with delisting

In May, Nasdaq officials warned Hall of Fame Resort that it was in danger of being delisted from the exchange after the company’s stock traded at less than $1 per share over 30 days. The company was given 180 days for the stock price to recover.

If a stock is removed from the Nasdaq exchange, it can trade over-the-counter or on other exchanges. Hall of Fame Resort's leadership prefers to remain on the more prominent Nasdaq exchange.

Over the past 52 weeks, Hall of Fame Resort shares have traded in a range as low 52.2 cents and as high as $3.39 per share. The price dropped below $1 per share in April and fell to its lowest trading levels in June and July.

The share price began to recover in August. Shares closed at a value above $1 over four trading days between Aug. 3 and Aug. 8, then the price dropped for a day. From Aug. 10 to Aug. 19 — seven trading days — shares again closed over $1 value before falling on Aug. 22.

While investors pushed the shares above $1 in early August, they apparently weren't keen to the idea of a reverse stock split.

The company filed plans for the reverse stock split with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Aug. 26, a Friday. When the trading resumed on Monday, the price dropped more than 25 cents and closed at 79.5 cents per share. The share price remained in the 80-cent per share range through the week and dropped below 70 cents in trading on Friday.

