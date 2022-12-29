Hall of Fame Village stock falls after reverse stock split

CANTON − During two trading days since a 1:22 reverse stock split took effect Tuesday, share prices of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment's stock have fallen more than 16% to $7.84 a share.

Before the reverse stock split, $7.84 would have been about 35 cents a share.

A trading volume of 176,300 shares changed hands Tuesday and 120,600 shares were bought and sold in public exchanges Wednesday, according to Yahoo Finance, substantially higher than the split-adjusted, average trading volume of the past couple of months.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the Hall of Fame Village's stock price had rebounded to $8.52 per share, still down from the $9.35 a share when the split took effect.

Why did the Hall of Fame Village do a reverse stock split?

The stock exchange Nasdaq has a policy of delisting or removing from being traded on its platform any stock priced at less than $1 for an extended period of time. Hall of Fame Village's stock, whose symbol is HOFV, had been under $1 a share for much of the past year. If the share price didn't stay above $1 a share for 10 consecutive days, it was in danger of being delisted, making it more difficult for shareholders to sell or acquire more shares. Being delisted also could complicate the company's efforts to raise additional financing from investors.

To prevent the stock from being delisted, nearly 53% of voting shareholders in September authorized the company's board to execute a reverse stock split, where the company reduces the number of shares outstanding to increase the value of each share. The overall value or market capitalization of the company, now valued at about $43 million, does not change.

A reverse stock split is often a step taken by companies with a continually declining stock price. Such a move can spur more investors to lose confidence in the company's prospects and sell their shares, causing the stock to fall even more.

How 22 HOFV shares became 1

Earlier this month, the company's board approved a 1 to 22 reverse stock split to take on Dec. 27, according to a Dec. 23 company announcement. Every 22 shares an investor had would become one share and the share price would be multiplied 22 times. The closing price on Dec. 23 of about 42 to 43 cents a share, multiplied 22 times, became $9.35 a share.

The company was to pay cash multiplied by the market share price to any investor with a fractional amount of shares after the conversion. The amount would be the average of the closing share prices of the five prior trading sessions multiplied by the fractional amount.

But after the reverse split, the stock fell more than 9% on Tuesday to $8.50 a new share. And then the share price declined another 7.8% Wednesday to close Wednesday at $7.84 a share, which before the reverse stock split was under 36 cents a share.

In a Dec. 23 letter to shareholders, Hall of Fame Village CEO Michael Crawford said investors in the market were undervaluing the company. He suggested that the "downward pressure" was due to "macroeconomic challenges," despite "our continued growth and successful execution of our game plan."

He wrote in the letter, which he posted to Twitter, the reasons the company wants to maintain its Nasdaq listing, including continued exposure to market research conducted by analysts employed by investment banking firms, access to the broader equity markets for ongoing liquidity needs and allowing for shares to be traded easier on the Nasdaq.

"We also believe that being part of the Nasdaq provides global visibility, visibility that will in time allow us to overcome the negative perception issues related to our current stock price per share," Crawford wrote.

He added on Twitter that no executive officer or board member had sold a share of stock other than to cover tax obligations as permitted under the company’s sell-to-cover policy, which he said has since been amended to eliminate the need for sales. He said many of them added to their holdings this year through open market purchases or electing to take bonuses or compensation in stock instead of cash.

How Hall of Fame Village became a publicly traded company

The company started in 2015 as Hall of Fame Village LLC. Its creation was part of a joint project between the Pro Football Hall of Fame and developer Stuart Lichter's Industry Realty Group to construct sports-themed hotels and an entertainment complex near the Hall of Fame. But the project has faced challenges in raising sufficient financing to execute its grand vision.

In 2020 in order to secure more financing, Hall of Fame Village LLC through a merger became a publicly-owned company known as Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co., whose shares are traded on Nasdaq.

At the close of the first day of trading on July 2, 2020, the share price closed at about $9.30 a share, which now after the reverse stock split is the equivalent of $209.49 a share, according to historical data from Yahoo Finance.

The project has progressed to a second phase that includes the construction of hotels, a water park and convention center. So far, Hall of Fame Village has built Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, new athletic fields and the retail and office building Constellation Center for Excellence.

The company has obtained provisional licenses from the state to offer online and in-person sports betting when it becomes legal in Ohio on Jan. 1. The Hall of Fame Village said fans can place bets on developments in professional and college sports games through a Hall of Fame Village-branded app. Crawford said Hall of Fame Village's retail sports betting venue with partner BetRivers will open in 2023, possibly by the end of summer.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Hall of Fame Village reverse stock split aftermath