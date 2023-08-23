New Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware will also be inducted in Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor

The accolades keep on coming for legendary Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Ware.

Owner Jerry Jones announced that Ware was selected for entry into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor and was recently inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

Ware spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, becoming the franchise’s all-time career leader in sacks with 117 sacks.

On August 5, Ware had his Hall of Fame ceremony and was introduced by Jones who praised Ware for his contributions on and off the field, highlighting his character.

Ware cherished his time with the Dallas Cowboys and explained why during his Hall of Fame acceptance speech.

“You chose me to be your captain and I’m forever humbled by it,” said Ware.

Ware will be the 20th player chosen for the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor and the first since Darren Woodson was selected in 2015. The last person inducted was former Cowboys executive Gil Brandt in 2018.