Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is returning to TV. What network will he appear on?

Michael Irvin’s hiatus from TV will soon end according to John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal who reported Irvin will appear on FS1’s “Undisputed.”

Undisputed is being revamped after former co-host Shannon Sharpe left the program in June.

Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman along with Super Bowl champion Keyshawn Johnson will also be new regulars on the show per Ourand.

Irvin was previously a fixture on the NFL Network but was removed from the air after he was accused of misconduct by a Marriott Hotel employee during the week of the Super Bowl.

Irvin denied the allegations and sued Marriott for $100 million while comparing the accusation to a lynching.

Video from the incident was shown by Irvin and his lawyer which they claim proves Irvin’s innocence. Irvin’s case is still ongoing and is being overseen by the Honorable Katherine Cooper, a judge of the Maricopa County Superior Court in Arizona.

It is unknown whether Irvin will return to the NFL Network or when he will make his debut on “Undisputed.”