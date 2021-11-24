Hall family, supporters to rally for independent investigation into teen's shooting by police

Christian Hall’s family and their supporters will hold a rally this weekend calling for an independent investigation into the police shooting that killed the teenager last year.

The rally follows the release of unredacted footage confirming that 19-year-old Hall had both hands in the air when he was fatally shot by Pennsylvania State Police on Dec. 30, 2020.

Police claimed Hall, who was standing on a highway overpass holding a realistic-looking pellet gun, pointed the weapon at troopers before he was shot. Footage released in March by the Monroe County district attorney’s office, which ruled the use of force to be justified, blurred those final moments, but the unedited video confirms that Hall’s hands were raised and he did not point the pellet gun toward the police.

The video was obtained by Spotlight PA and NBC News from Christian Hall’s parents, Gareth and Fe Hall, whose lawyer received them through a subpoena. Its release has prompted renewed calls for an independent investigation. For this to happen, the DA’s office would have to request that Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office take a look at the case.

“The limitation that would directly involve this scenario would be whether there was a conflict of interest, and that’s a decision the district attorney makes,” Monroe County First Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso said in March. “If there’s no conflict of interest, then the attorney general doesn’t get involved because no request is made.”

But the relationship between law enforcement and a prosecutor is an inherent conflict of interest, Devon Jacob, a lawyer for the Hall family along with Ben Crump, responded in March.

As a former police officer, “I saw the camaraderie. I sat in the district attorney’s office who prosecuted my cases. We joked around in the halls. This is what happens naturally. This is human. This is what happens in work environments,” Jacob said.

“Everybody recognizes with local police and a local DA, they are working together every day,” David Rudovsky, a long-time use-of-force expert and senior fellow at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, told Spotlight PA.

The rally will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 at Dansbury Park (15 Day St., East Stroudsburg).

Speakers have yet to be announced for the rally, as of early Tuesday morning, but have previously included a mix of family members, lawyers, activists and elected officials.

