The Daily Beast

Rochester Hills District CourtFour days before 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire at his Michigan high school, his parents bought him an unusually early Christmas gift: a 9mm Sig Sauer handgun.The teen accompanied his father, James Crumbley, to buy the gun at Acme Shooting Goods in the small town of Oxford. Ethan referred it to that night on Instagram as his “new beauty.” The next day, his mom, Jennifer Crumbley, who once posted an open letter thanking President-elect Donald Trump