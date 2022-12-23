Hall law enforcement report leads to Dawson County child sexual exploitation arrest

Dec. 23—A tip from the Hall County Sheriff's Office led to a Dawson County man being charged with nine counts of sexual exploitation of children, according to authorities.

John Leonard Maxfield Jr., 41, was arrested and charged Tuesday, Dec. 20 by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes unit.

After the report from Hall County, the GBI unit started looking into Maxfield's online activity regarding "possible online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material," according to the GBI.

The GBI and the Dawson County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at Maxfield's home. Maxfield was subsequently transported to the Dawson County Jail.

The GBI said seven of the counts were for possession while two counts were for distribution.

The Times has reached out to the Hall County Sheriff's Office for more information on their involvement in the case.