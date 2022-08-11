Hall school bus carrying 4 kids hits parked car after crossing arm malfunctions

Aug. 10—Four Myers Elementary students were onboard a bus Wednesday, Aug. 10, when the bus hit a parked car, according to authorities.

The crossing arm on the front of the bus malfunctioned and scratched the bumper of a parked car, according to Clay Hobbs, the school system's transportation director.

Hall County Schools spokesman Stan Lewis said the incident happened on Crossgate Court in southeast Hall.

No injuries were reported, and the students' parents were being notified, Lewis said.

Lewis said the Hall County Sheriff's Office was investigating. The Times has reached out to the Sheriff's Office for information.