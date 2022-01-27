Hall of shame: Selfish baseball writers have ruined Cooperstown
Andy Nesbitt explains how baseball writers' grudges of the past have tarnished the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Andy Nesbitt explains how baseball writers' grudges of the past have tarnished the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Barry Bonds fell short during 10 years on the BBWAA ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame, but he still could find his way in later this year.
Renee Miller looks at some options for salary-saving in this weekend's NFL DFS contests (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)
The Baseball Hall of Fame should remain an exclusive honor. There should be other options to remember and preserve complicated legacies.
Check out the recorded fight night weights of the UFC 270 competitors.
The spending — and the secrecy that surrounds it — has raised concerns because Indiana's nursing homes are some of the most poorly staffed in America.
If you found yourself bemoaning what happens after time runs out on the fourth quarter of a pro football game, you're going to absolutely loathe "sudden-death" baseball.
“You know what they also told me was impossible? Winning a championship when I moved here,” Allan Benavides said. The team has won three since 2016.
Chinese naval vessels carrying aid are set to arrive in Tonga on Thursday as Beijing shored up its disaster response efforts in the tsunami-hit Pacific nation following a coordinated response by its Western rivals. A navy vessel carrying drinking water and food will arrive from Fiji on Thursday, while two military aircraft will also deliver 33 tonnes of emergency supplies including drinking water, food, tents, and walkie talkies, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said at a briefing late on Wednesday. The Chinese navy will ship bulky items such as portable cabins, tractors, generators and water pumps to Tonga in coming days, it added.
David Ortiz gazed at his phone, his pursed lips revealing nerves rarely seen from one of the game's great clutch hitters. Pedro Martinez's hand rested on Ortiz's shoulder, and Martinez grinned when the good news came through. The former teammates embraced, and Martinez welcomed Ortiz into a rare space in baseball history.
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden will extend its current pandemic measures by another two weeks, the minister for health said on Wednesday, as the Omicron variant is spreading at record speed. The curbs mean bars and restaurants have to close at 2300 and there is a cap of 500 people inside larger indoor venues. "We have an extremely high level of spread," Health Minister Lena Hallengren told a news conference.
Madonna teased the idea of a stadium tour with Britney Spears on Instagram Live Wednesday. When asked if she will ever do a world tour again, Madonna responded, “Hell yeah. I have to. Stadium baby. Me and Britney, what about that?” “Not sure if she’d be into it, but it would be really cool. We […]
Jake Paul recently called out Dana White in a series of Tweets regarding his potential UFC debut....
A reader on a Desert Sun headline.
Scientists at Medical College of Georgia led a consortium that found for the first time genetic flaws that increase the risk of severe COVID-19.
Two recent studies found that certain cannabis molecules show potential for blocking the coronavirus's ability to replicate — but only in a lab.
Dominion Voting Systems Corp has told a court there is "no realistic possibility" that the voting machine manufacturer will reach settlements in its billion-dollar defamation lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, lawyers who worked for former President Donald Trump. Dominion and another voting software firm, Smartmatic, have brought several lawsuits against people who spread conspiracy theories related to their voting machines after the 2020 presidential election that Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
There's a question of how many scholarships are available for all the players recruited by Napier and his staff.
Just a crazy looking graphic:
The last time the rapper made headlines about posting his kids on social media was in November when he and the mother of his youngest child, singer DaniLeigh, got into a heated argument streamed on Instagram Live.
The couple announced their engagement last February