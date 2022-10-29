Hall Solicitor General calls for independent investigation into allegations of her improper spending; attorney general probe also authorized

Oct. 28—Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard has requested an independent state review of her offices' finances a day after a TV news report alleged funds intended for crime victims went for her personal use.

The Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia appointed Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to investigate Woodard for "allegations of theft by conversion and violation of oath by a public officer," according to an order obtained by The Times.

Fox 5 aired a story Thursday, Oct. 27, detailing questionable spending by Woodard that was reimbursed to her or bought with her Hall County purchasing card.

Personal items purchased by Woodard included in the station's report were noise-cancelling headphones, home items, an antique coffee table and registration for the LSAT.

Woodard said in a statement provided to Fox 5 and to The Times that most of the items cited by the news stations were "legitimate items provided to victims that ranged from furniture and bedding for rehousing to work-related or personal family needs."

"Unfortunately, some personal education expenses and other items submitted were confused as victim expenses by mistake and have since been reimbursed by me personally," Woodard said in her earlier statement.

The Times has filed an open records request for the documents to independently corroborate the allegations in the TV station's report.

Woodard sent a statement Friday, Oct. 28, saying she felt the review was necessary to "clear the air of any hint of wrongdoing in light of recent accounting errors" that led to personal expenses being reimbursed from the crime victims' fund.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said he had recused himself from the investigation of the case when contacted by The Times Friday.

Woodard was not immediately available when reached by The Times.