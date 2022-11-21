Hall teen arrested after deputies say he gave fentanyl to 17-year-old co-worker, who then died

A Hall County teenager has been arrested on after deputies said he supplied Fentanyl that killed a co-worker at the fast food restaurant he worked at.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office took Brandon Jared Soto into custody on Friday on involuntary manslaughter charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Sheriff’s Office said that Soto and the victim, 17-year-old Halaya Graciela Herrera, were taking fentanyl on July 12 at a fast food restaurant in Oakwood. Herrera began to feel sick after taking the drugs, so Soto took her home, where she overdosed.

TRENDING STORIES:

Herrera’s mother called 911 and she was rushed to the hospital, where she died. Herrera was just a few weeks shy of her 18th birthday when she died.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Investigators determined that Soto supplied the lethal dose of fentanyl to the victim. He is currently being held without bond in the Hall County jail.