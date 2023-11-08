Hall wins historic fourth term as Newark mayor; Cost edges Barker for return to council

NEWARK − Jeff Hall became the first four-term mayor in Newark history and Democrat Bill Cost edged Republican Spencer Barker for the final council at-large spot in Tuesday's general election.

Cost, a former council member, will join Republicans Dustin Neely and Brad Chute as the council at-large members in 2024. Cost will be the lone Democrat on the 11-member council.

"At one point I was down 69 votes and the absentees came in and I was up 48 votes," Cost said. "I was first, then fourth, then third. Your emotions kind of run up and down. I'm just thrilled to serve the city of Newark again."

Hall, 67, a Republican, enjoyed an overwhelming victory over independent write-in candidate Daniel Crawford, winning 93% of the vote, according to final, unofficial results from the Licking County Board of Elections.

The mayor has had only one close mayoral race, his first election for the office in 2011, when he edged Democrat Max Sutton with 51%. Hall received 67% in 2015 against Anthony Hottinger and almost 60% in 2019 against Jeremy Blake. Hall was Newark city treasurer before he became mayor.

Hall would not say if this would be his last election.

"We'll see how it goes," Hall said. "It's not about me. It's about the city. We've got to be making a difference, otherwise it's time for somebody else. It seems like people like the way Newark is going

Crawford, an independent who previously ran as a Democrat and an independent, has been a candidate six times in nine years, all unsuccessful. He ran for council in 2015, 2019 and 2021, for Newark School Board in 2017 and for the Ohio House in 2022.

The mayor said the goals for his next term are responding to the growth in the county and keeping up with road, water and sewer projects.

"That 'growth' word," Hall said. "It's beyond Intel. There's a bunch of stuff going on in this county. What piece of this growth can we take to Newark's advantage. Jobs solve a lot of issues, but we've got to be able to provide housuing."

The only other contested race in the city was for council at-large. Cost, the only Democrat on the ballot in the city races, served on council from 2012 to 2019, and lost in the 2019 and 2021 council at-large elections.

Cost, 68, is a former member of the Licking County Transit Board and the Licking County Coalition for Housing. He is the owner and professional photographer at Bill Cost Jr. Photography.

All three Republicans started on council following party appointments.

Barker, 32, originally appointed to succeed Mark Fraizer in January 2020, defeated Cost and independent Crawford in the 2021 election to complete Fraizer's unexpired term. He is a real estate analyst at MPW Industrial Services, Hebron.

Chute, 43, received the Republican Party appointment in May to fill the at-large vacancy created when Cheri Hottinger left council for a state position. Chute is a funeral director at Vensil and Chute Funeral Homes.

Neely, 42, was already a candidate for the at-large seat when he received the party appointment in August to succeed Jeff Harris, who became council president. Neely is an independent insurance adviser at Otto Insurance Group. He was a trooper, investigator, sergeant and command-level leader for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Republicans entered the election with wins in the previous 12 council races, including all eight in 2021, and occupy all 11 seats on council.

Harris, appointed to replace Don Ellington as council president earlier this year, ran unopposed for council president in Tuesday's election.

Republicans were unopposed for other city offices. Ryan Bubb remains auditor, and Tricia Moore continues as law director.

kmallett@newarkadvocate.com

740-973-4539

Twitter: @kmallett1958

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Hall wins fourth term as Newark mayor; Cost earns return to council