Halle Bailey defends sister, Chloe, after Mathew Knowles’ Beyoncé remarks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ny Magee
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The former music manager has slammed comparisons between the singer and his famous daughter

Actress and singer Halle Bailey has come to her sister’s defense after Chloe Bailey was dragged by Mathew Knowles, the father and former manager of Beyonce.

“How amazing is it that @ChloeBailey is already an icon,” Halle wrote on Friday.

She followed the message with tweets saying, “Just popped in to say that ..,” and later, “i ride for my sister till the enddd okayyyy.”

The last post garnered more than 36,000 retweets on the platform.

Her remarks are in response to the shade the senior Knowles hurled at Chloe last week during an interview with radio personality Leah A. Henry for Leah’s Lemonade. When Henry told him that fans constantly compare Chloe to a younger Bey, Knowles, who managed Destiny’s Child, called it “insulting,” Ace Showbiz reports.

Read More: Mathew Knowles to retire from music industry: ‘I’m ready to move on’

“Do you see the comparison? Like the same thing that you saw in young Beyoncé, do you see that in Chloe Bailey?” she asked.

“You’ve got to be kidding me, right? You’re asking me that question?” replied Knowles. “Are you actually serious that you are comparing that young lady to Beyoncé?”

Henry then clarified that fans want Chloe to play Beyoncé in a biopic about her life.

“Okay, you’re talking about if somebody was doing a movie, not talent-wise,” Knowles replied. “Talent-wise? Are you telling me talent-wise, somebody is an idiot enough to compare her to Beyoncé, talent-wise?”

Beyonce signed Chloe x Halle to her Parkwood record label five years ago. The sisters have since received four Grammy nominations, and Halle is gearing up to play Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action remake.

When Henry explained that music fans think Chloe is “like a young Beyoncé in the making,” Knowles fired back, “I’m asking you a yes or no question. Are you telling me someone’s an idiot enough to compare her to Beyoncé, talent-wise?” He added, “Are there people saying her talent is equal to Beyoncé? They’re an idiot. Period.”

He went on to note that the comparison is “actually insulting to Beyoncé.”

Read More: Singer Chloe Bailey tearfully addresses public over critiques of her sexy image

“I mean, if you want to call out some like Barbra Streisand or you know, some people like that, like come on, man, really? … I want to get off this topic,” he added. “What’s turned into a wonderful interview, is now ending up on some bulls**t.”

Premiere Of Disney&#39;s &quot;The Lion King&quot; - Arrivals
(L-R) Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Chloe and Halle spoke with Daily Pop about the advice Bey has given them as their mentor.

“What she told us is the ‘no scroll rule.’ Don’t read any comments. Don’t read what people have to say about you,” said Chloe. “And right now, I’m learning that outside opinions and other people’s validation don’t make me worthy or tell me about myself or how good of a person I am.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Halle Bailey defends sister, Chloe, after Mathew Knowles’ Beyoncé remarks appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Quavo Responds After Chris Brown Claimed He Would've 'Cooked' Him in Open Run Basketball Game

    Quavo has become music’s most popular hooper, but Chris Brown wants it to be known that he’s by far a better basketball player than the Migo.

  • RHOA : Kenya Moore Questions Why She Ultimately Chose Ex Marc Daly After 'a Lot of Proposals'

    "I've had a lot of proposals in my lifetime, but why did I choose Marc in the end?" Kenya Moore said during Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta

  • Chrissy Teigen Wears the Puffiest Top and Ankle Strap Sandals for Dinner With Husband John Legend

    Her dreamy outfit looks straight off the runway.

  • Miley Cyrus said playing her alter ego Hannah Montana on her hit Disney show led to an 'identity crisis'

    Miley Cyrus appeared on the "Rock This with Allison Hagendorf" podcast on Friday and spoke about her hit TV show where she starred as Hannah Montana.

  • Kim Kardashian will reportedly stay in family's $60 million mansion as part of divorce from Kanye West

    Kim Kardashian West will stay in the minimalist, beige-filled Hidden Hills, California, home she and Kanye West bought in 2014, TMZ reported.

  • Ariana Grande and Her Fiancé Dalton Gomez Enjoy Date Night During Rare Public Outing

    The pop star and her real estate agent fiancé were spotted enjoying a date night in Santa Monica, Calif. on Saturday, March 6. See their effortlessly stylish get-ups.

  • Police: Texas rapper dead in interstate shooting in Georgia

    A shooting on Interstate 85 in suburban Atlanta has claimed the life of a rising Texas rap artist, one of three interstate shootings in the metro area in two days, authorities said Saturday. Rapper Corey Detiege, who performed under the stage name Chucky Trill, died at an area hospital after Friday's predawn shooting, police in suburban Gwinnett County said. Collin Flynn, a department spokesman, said someone pulled up beside Detiege's car and opened fire around 3 a.m. Friday, WSB TV reported. Ditiege, 33, was from Sugar Land, Texas.

  • Cassie Zebisch Is Married! HGTV's Christina Haack Celebrates Best Friend Tying the Knot

    Flip or Flop star Christina Haack's BFF and publicist appears on Christina on the Coast and her highly personal Discovery+ series Christina: Stronger by Design

  • Steph Curry's 3-Point Contest win gets great reaction from sister Sydel

    Sydel Curry-Lee and her husband Damion Lee were watching Steph beat Mike Conley in the 3-point contest.

  • Why a $2,000 Stimulus Is Great for You — Unless You’ve Got Student Loans

    You may be familiar with the game "Would You Rather?" In the party game, players choose between two equally bad -- or equally good -- scenarios. It can lead to lots of speculation, conversation, deep...

  • Hong Kong's Lam says China's planned electoral changes could prompt vote delay

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Monday that China's planned changes to the electoral system could further delay a vote for the city's legislature, but she was still uncertain on the timing. China's rubber-stamp parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), is expected to approve on Thursday a resolution that will reduce democratic representation in Hong Kong institutions and vet any candidates for "patriotism".

  • Rohingyas in India's Jammu fear deportation after police detain over 150

    Indian police have detained more than 150 Rohingya refugees found living illegally in the northern region of Jammu and Kashmir and a process has begun to deport them back to Myanmar, two officials said on Sunday. Dozens of Rohingya are in a makeshift "holding centre" at Jammu's Hira Nagar jail after local authorities conducted biometric and other tests on hundreds of people to verify their identities. "The drive is part of an exercise to trace foreigners living in Jammu without valid documents," said one of the two officials, who declined to be named as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

  • Biden immigration strategist Susan Rice burning sage which ‘combats negativity’ in her office after 4 years of Stephen Miller

    Ms Rice will help shape the Biden administration’s immigration policies

  • Harry and Meghan got married in secret three days before their fairytale public wedding

    Follow the latest reaction in our liveblog here The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married in their back garden by the Archbishop of Canterbury three days before their fairytale wedding, they have revealed. In her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex said the wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 was a "spectacle for the world". The couple decided to have their own moment and married days before. "Three days before our wedding we got married. The vows we have framed," said the Duchess. "We called the archbishop, and we just said, 'Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us." The ceremony was "just the two of us in our back yard with the Archbishop of Canterbury."

  • Lindsey Graham said he deals with Trump's 'dark side' because he thinks he has a 'magic' other Republicans don't

    Graham told "Axios on HBO" that Trump could make the party bigger, stronger, and more diverse, but that he "also could destroy it."

  • Princess Diana foresaw Prince Harry's departure from Royal family, Duke claims

    Prince Harry has revealed that he was financially able to step back from the Royal family because his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales left him an inheritance, telling Oprah Winfrey: "I think she saw it coming". The Duke of Sussex told the interviewer Oprah Winfrey that he was now living off money left to him by his late mother after he was “cut off financially” early last year when he and the Duchess moved to the US. “I have what my mum left me and without that we wouldn’t have been able to do this,” he said of his new life in Los Angeles. “It’s like she saw it coming and she’s been with us through this whole process.” He went on to compare his wife Meghan's plight with that of his late mother's. "You know, for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must've been like for [Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago," the Duke said. "My biggest concern was history repeating itself." Diana, Princess of Wales had spoken out about her struggles in the Royal family and in her marriage to Prince Charles, which ended in divorce in 1992. The princess died five years later when her car crashed in a Paris tunnel while being chased by paparazzi. Prince Harry was 12 years old at the time and has since spoken openly about the emotional toll of losing his mother at a young age. The Duchess of Sussex revealed to Oprah Winfrey that she had at times felt as Diana did, constrained by her role in the Royal family. She said the feeling of isolation left her with suicidal thoughts.

  • 'Kate made me cry': Duchess of Sussex claims it was the Duchess of Cambridge who upset her in row over bridesmaids dresses

    Follow the latest in our live blog here The Duchess of Sussex claimed during her interview with Oprah Winfrey that the Duchess of Cambridge made her cry during wedding planning, not the other way round, as had been reported. Megan Markle said in a blockbuster interview that Kate Middleton made her cry during a discussion about the bridesmaid outfit that her daughter, Princess Charlotte, would wear. The incident was first reported in Tatler magazine, which claimed that there had been a “row” over whether the young bridesmaids should wear tights for the Sussexes' wedding in 2018. The Duchess of Cambridge felt that they should, saying it was protocol, while the Duchess of Sussex reportedly did not want them to. In a rare statement, Kensington Palace denied the claims at the time. “Everyone in the institution knew that didn’t happen," the Duchess of Sussex said during the bombshell interview broadcast on Sunday night in the US. “What actually happened? The reverse,” she told Ms Winfrey. “I am not sharing this to be in any way disparaging about her [Kate],” she went on. “I would hope that she would want that to be corrected.”

  • Duchess of Sussex reveals she contemplated suicide when pregnant due to 'stress' and 'isolation'

    The Duchess of Sussex has revealed she had suicidal thoughts and struggled with her mental health after joining the Royal family. The Duchess, 39, said in an extraordinarily candid interview that the “stress and isolation” drove her to contemplate taking her own life while pregnant with son Archie. She claimed she told a senior Palace official that she wanted to get treatment for her depression, but was denied because it would “look bad”. "[Going to a hospital] is what I was asking to do, I was told I couldn't because it wouldn't be good for the institution,” the Duchess told Oprah Winfrey during their two-hour interview. She said she felt so low at one point that she told the Duke of Sussex that she could not be left alone because she was afraid she might harm herself. She describes a particularly distressing time when she was attending a concert with her husband at the Royal Albert Hall.

  • Cuomo said lawmakers will have to impeach him if they want him out of office after top Democrats call for his resignation

    Six New York state Democrats have already called for Cuomo's impeachment in light of the sexual harassment allegations against him.

  • Meghan Markle, Prince Harry secretly got married 3 days before their televised wedding

    When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married on May 19, 2018, at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, it was their second time around. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday night, Markle revealed that the pair actually were married three days before their wedding, which was televised to millions of people around the globe. The private ceremony was conducted in their backyard by the Archbishop of Canterbury, with no one else present. "This spectacle is for the world," Markle said. "But we want our union for us." She added that on the day of their wedding at Windsor Castle, the couple tried to keep things "fun and light and remind ourselves that this was our day — but I think we were both really aware, even in advance ... that this wasn't our day. This was the day that was planned for the world." A year after their wedding, Markle and Harry welcomed their son, Archie. The pair announced last month that they are expecting their second child this summer, and shared with Winfrey that it is a girl. More stories from theweek.comRead the words that will appear on the exterior of Obama's presidential library in ChicagoWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chilling7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy