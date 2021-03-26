Halle Berry’s child support payments cut in half to $8,000 per month

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jared Alexander
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The actress recently called her child support payments ‘extortion’ on Instagram

According to recent reports, Halle Berry‘s child support payments have been cut in half to $8,000 per month.

Last month, famed actress Halle Berry took to Instagram to discuss her child support payments to her ex, Gabriel Aubry. Berry shared an image to her feed of a quote that says, “Women don’t owe you sh–,” with the caption, “& that’s on mary had a little lamb.”

While the post gained many comments from her followers, Berry, in a now-deleted response, wrote about her situation paying child support to Aubry, which helps cover the costs of raising her daughter, Nahla.

&quot;Kidnap&quot; Mamarazzi Screening
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 03: Halle Berry attends the “Kidnap” Mamarazzi screening at Time Inc. Studios on August 3, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Read More: Halle Berry, boyfriend Van Hunt show off PDA on winter vacation

The actress wrote in the comments, “it takes great strength eryday to pay it. And BTW it’s wrong and it’s extortion!” She continued, speaking on the legality surrounding child custody battles, writing, “I feel if a woman or a man is having to pay support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, I think that is wrong!”

She shared, “I understand some parents (man or woman) may need help, but I also feel that in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children and work hard and make every effort to do so.

The way many laws are set up people are allowed to USE children in order to be awarded money to live a lifestyle that not only they did not earn, but that is way above and beyond the child’s reasonable needs, and that is ‘THE WRONG’ and where I see the abuse.”

Halle Berry thegrio.com
HOLLYWOOD – APRIL 3: Actress Halle Berry and companion Gabriel Aubry attend a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame April 3, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Now, Berry’s new arrangement may ease the burden of her child support payments, as they have been reportedly cut in half. According to The Blast, Berry’s child support payments were lowered from $16,000 to $8,000 per month.

The Academy Award winner will also reportedly pay $85,000 in retroactive support, as well as continue to fund her daughter’s private school tuition and health insurance coverage.

According to Vanity Fair, the initial child support ruling was based on the parents’ respective incomes at the time (2014). Berry reportedly, “made roughly $4.7 million in a nine-month period in 2012 compared to the $192,921 Aubry earned from October 2011 to October 2012.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Read More: Halle Berry on criticism she can’t ‘keep’ a man: ‘Who said I wanted to keep them?’

Berry is still dealing with her divorce from Olivier Martinez, which was first announced in 2015. According to Vanity Fair, Berry currently does not pay child support for her son with Martinez, Maceo (7), because the divorce proceedings are still ongoing.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Halle Berry’s child support payments cut in half to $8,000 per month appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Michael Rainey Jr. Reveals Traffic Stop Recording With Police Officer: 'I Swear That Camera Saved My Life'

    The incident with the 'Power' star follows suit to many stories of a camera possibly saving someone's life while at risk of police brutality.

  • Tarek El Moussa Jokes 'I Look Like the Best You Ever Had' After Ex Christina Haack Teases Him

    Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack split in December 2016 after seven years of marriage and finalized their divorce in January 2018

  • Priyanka Chopra Posts Throwback Bikini Pic from When She Was 19: 'Shy? Never Heard of Her'

    In the fashionable vintage snap, Priyanka Chopra Jonas smiles while posing in a white bikini top and a matching pair of pants

  • Woman shares painfully honest review of Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand: ‘It hurts to walk’

    Mik Zazon, a digital content creator, fitness coach and self-acceptance advocate, was not thrilled with her SKIMS order when it arrived, to say the least.

  • 'Yeah, you heard that right': TikTok star reveals why she had her hairline microbladed

    "I heard about this treatment, and I though it would be perfect for me."

  • Cardi B Responds to Tweet Saying Eminem Declined a Feature Request for Her Next Album

    Cardi B took to Twitter to slam a person saying Eminem turned down the opportunity to appear on her sophomore album, which has yet to receive a release date.

  • Suspect Who Beat Elderly Asian Man in Irvine is Arrested Thanks to Community Tip

    A 23-year-old man has been arrested for the assault of an elderly man that occurred last Friday, according to the Irvine Police Department. The attack occurred during the evening as the victim, a 69-year-old man, was walking his dog outside the Sierra Vista Middle School. An anonymous source was able to help police identify the suspect, Kevin Quiroz, who was then located outside his apartment in the city of Tustin, according to the IPD press release.

  • A trans woman said she was stopped by airport security after scanners flagged her body parts as 'an anomaly'

    Rosalynne Montoya, a trans model and activist, said gendered body scans at airport security checkpoints make travel distressing for trans people.

  • Gynecologist reveals things that actually 'cancel out' birth control pills: 'I'm here to break it down'

    Some TikTok users claim certain supplements or foods make birth control ineffective. But is it actually true? The post Gynecologist dispels myths surrounding what can ‘cancel out’ birth control pills appeared first on In The Know.

  • Surrogate cares for family's baby for 1 year due to coronavirus pandemic

    Emily Chrislip, a 25-year-old mom from Idaho, thought her experience as a surrogate for a family in China would end after she gave birth. Instead, Chrislip and her husband, Brandon, remain the temporary caregivers for the baby Chrislip gave birth to last May. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the baby, whose name and face the family are not revealing publicly due to privacy concerns, has remained with the Chrislips in Idaho for nearly one year instead of returning to her biological parents in China.

  • A Hollywood actress who married into the royal family says the attention Meghan Markle receives would be her idea of 'complete hell'

    Sophie Winkleman, best known for her role in "Two and a Half Men," told Insider she wouldn't be able to cope with the intrusion Meghan Markle faces.

  • Tina Turner bids farewell to public eye with 'Tina,' a touching HBO doc that reflects on her tragic and triumphant life

    "Tina" directors Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin talk about their enlightening HBO Tina Turner documentary.

  • Bay Area Teen Shot Through Her Eye in a ‘Hate Crime,’ Family Says

    Two teens were shot in San Francisco with one being hit in the eye in what the family is claiming to be a hate crime. The incident: Jessica Dimalanta was out with four other friends, one male and three female, in the early morning of Sunday, March 21 to view sideshows in the San Francisco Bay Area.

  • Seth Rogen says there are 'no hard feelings' after Emma Watson walked off This Is the End set

    The actress was reportedly uncomfortable with the way a certain scene played out.

  • Sherri Shepherd says remote learning has been 'absolutely detrimental' to son's mental health

    Shepherd acknowledged that online schooling has worked out fine for some but said that, for Jeffrey, it has been “extremely difficult” because of his social nature.

  • Lady Gaga's mom shares post-dognapping update: 'Everybody's doing as well as they can'

    Cynthia Germanotta says everybody is "on the path toward healing" since the violent dognapping in late February.

  • Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas fires almost every member of Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas fired most of the members of the Homeland Security Advisory Council on Friday, according to a letter obtained by ABC News. The Homeland Security Advisory Council is made up of 30 members -- both Democrats and Republicans.

  • So You’re Thinking About Trying An Upside-Down Bikini…

    When several members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan — starting with Kendall, and then followed by Kylie and Kourtney — began wearing their string bikini tops upside down last summer, I figured that it’d be a blip as far as fashion trends go. After all, one of the big differences between famouses and the rest of us is that we actually like getting into the pool. But, like clockwork, once the weather warmed up, the DIY swimwear trend became ubiquitous, as people began tying their tops upside-down, criss-crossed, and even sideways. The Bachelor’s Chelsea Vaughn chose an upside-down bikini for a beach day in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in March, and appeared — at least in photos — to hold up during an outdoor shower. Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine wore a flipped blue bikini with a belly chain in January. And Atlanta-based blogger Frankly Frankie’s Instagram feed is full of upside bikinis, tied in myriad ways, from 180 degree flips to backwards and sideways. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) Don’t get me wrong, I understand the appeal. Essentially, by flipping your swimsuit top this way and that, you’re getting multiple bikinis for the price of one. You don’t even have to buy anything new to create the look; all it takes is digging out the string bikini that’s likely been buried at the bottom of your swimwear drawer for a few summers. Also, oftentimes, they look great in photos. But do they stay up? How practical is it for doing anything in the water other than posing next to it? I wore one for an entire workday this week, changing the tie pattern every few hours to see what worked and what didn’t. Unfortunately for me, I don’t have access to a pool nor pool-appropriate weather, so I did not take a dive in my upside-down bikini, though I did try to wear it in the shower. Even dry, though, when the most rigorous activity I did was transition from working on my back to my side to my stomach in bed, none of the styles held up. At one point, I had to climb on the counter to reach the cereal box I keep up high for emergency snacking, and the tie around my neck completely unraveled. In the spirit of research, here’s what I found: While the standard upside-down style is the most sturdy when compared to any other style (strapless, criss-crossing it in the front, laying it on top of your chest untied while your assistant takes fake-candid pics of you with a book you don’t plan on reading), it still isn’t actually sturdy. While it might outlast a wade in the shallow end of the pool, there’s no chance it’ll survive a single wave at the beach or a dive into the deep end. When the cinching isn’t on the bottom, the “coverage” part of a string bikini becomes a complete joke. All day long, I spent more time adjusting my swimsuit than not adjusting it. Despite doing this experiment for work, I think it made me get less work done. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Vaughn (@chelseavaughn_) Others are equally skeptical: “It sort of works,” says Refinery29 creatives and updates editor Kate Spencer, who recently gave the trend a shot at home. “But I’d say it’s not nearly as comfortable, supportive, or practical as wearing it right side up.” And then the hot take: “…And I don’t think it’s any more stylish.” “The upside-down bikini is just unnecessary,” Refinery29 work and money editor Hannah Rimm says after, too, trying the trend IRL. “I don’t think it looks any better than a normal bikini and it certainly does not hold my D cups in if I move around. There’s just so much underboob!” Though she admits that string bikinis aren’t her style — preferring, instead, a sportier, scoop-neck top — she still thinks the trend is “a lot of work for a very boring pay off,” adding, “The criss-cross neck one choked me.” Ironically, Kendall Jenner appears to no longer abide by the trend she and her sisters sparked. Most likely, she came to the same realization that we did: swimwear was designed to be worn right side up for a reason. Any way else, and you won’t be wearing it for long. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?An Exhaustive List Of Skimpy Plus-Size BikinisThe Best Swimsuits For Avoiding Tan Lines22 Black Bikinis You Need To Buy Up This Summer

  • California Supreme Court rules it's unconstitutional to detain people in jail because they cannot afford bail

    The ruling requires judges to assess community safety and a defendant's ability to pay bail when determining bail amounts.

  • 57-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth to Baby Boy, 5 Years After Losing Teen Daughter: We 'Beat the Odds'

    Barbara Higgins and Kenny Banzhoff's 13-year-old daughter Molly died suddenly in 2016 due to an undiagnosed brain tumor