Halle Berry’s child support payments cut in half to $8,000 per month

According to recent reports, Halle Berry‘s child support payments have been cut in half to $8,000 per month.

Last month, famed actress Halle Berry took to Instagram to discuss her child support payments to her ex, Gabriel Aubry. Berry shared an image to her feed of a quote that says, “Women don’t owe you sh–,” with the caption, “& that’s on mary had a little lamb.”

While the post gained many comments from her followers, Berry, in a now-deleted response, wrote about her situation paying child support to Aubry, which helps cover the costs of raising her daughter, Nahla.

The actress wrote in the comments, “it takes great strength eryday to pay it. And BTW it’s wrong and it’s extortion!” She continued, speaking on the legality surrounding child custody battles, writing, “I feel if a woman or a man is having to pay support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, I think that is wrong!”

She shared, “I understand some parents (man or woman) may need help, but I also feel that in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children and work hard and make every effort to do so.

The way many laws are set up people are allowed to USE children in order to be awarded money to live a lifestyle that not only they did not earn, but that is way above and beyond the child’s reasonable needs, and that is ‘THE WRONG’ and where I see the abuse.”

Now, Berry’s new arrangement may ease the burden of her child support payments, as they have been reportedly cut in half. According to The Blast, Berry’s child support payments were lowered from $16,000 to $8,000 per month.

The Academy Award winner will also reportedly pay $85,000 in retroactive support, as well as continue to fund her daughter’s private school tuition and health insurance coverage.

According to Vanity Fair, the initial child support ruling was based on the parents’ respective incomes at the time (2014). Berry reportedly, “made roughly $4.7 million in a nine-month period in 2012 compared to the $192,921 Aubry earned from October 2011 to October 2012.”

Berry is still dealing with her divorce from Olivier Martinez, which was first announced in 2015. According to Vanity Fair, Berry currently does not pay child support for her son with Martinez, Maceo (7), because the divorce proceedings are still ongoing.

