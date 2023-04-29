Halle Berry posts a sultry mirror selfie to show off her natural beauty

Halle Berry is feeling good about herself.

On April 28, Berry, 56, shared a sultry mirror selfie of herself with wet hair and a low V-neck lingerie top on Instagram. She captioned the post, "Mirrors … the most honest friend out there. 🤍," and fans couldn't get enough of the snap.

"Aunt Halle ❤️ you age like fine wine 🍷 😍," one person commented.

"Halle as ever you look absolutely gorgeous," another said.

A third added, "😍 So beautiful. you don’t need a mirror."

Berry has shared a number of mirror selfies of herself on Instagram. In March, she shared a seemingly-naked photo of herself in a steamy bathroom.

“Hump day self love,” Berry captioned the post, adding a white heart emoji.

Then in February, she posted a photo of herself looking away from a mirror while wearing a black and peach colored jacket, a baggy pair of jeans and a pair of black shoes.

"Mirror selfies make everybody late ⏰," she penned the caption.

While Berry loves showing off her looks on Instagram, she did receive a bit of backlash in early April when she shared a nude photo of herself drinking wine on a balcony.

“Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkid. Aging with dignity is no longer a thing,” a troll commented on her picture.

Instead of letting it get to her, Berry replied, "Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?”

In April 2022, Berry also showed off her natural beauty when she celebrated her 56th birthday on Instagram.

The "Moonfall" star posted another sultry photo of herself in what appeared to be either a lacy black lingerie or a swimsuit while her curly gray locks were on full display.

“Feeling so much gratitude and love on this birthday! WOW!” she penned the caption.

Story continues

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY FAV😍😍😍,” La La Anthony commented.

“HBD Halle!” Mario Lopez wrote.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com