Halle Berry shares rare pic of daughter for her 13th birthday

It's not often we get a peek into the lives of Halle Berry's children, but on Tuesday she cracked that window open a bit by sharing a picture of herself and her daughter, Nahla, on the occasion of Nahla's 13th birthday:

"No matter how many times I tell her I love her, I love her more than that. Happy 13th Birthday Nahla Boo," the Oscar winner wrote.

Berry, 54, rarely shares images of her children to protect them from prying eyes. "I've fought really hard to protect their privacy, and I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs," she told TODAY in 2019.

Halle Berry (Robyn Beck / Getty)

In 2013, she and Jennifer Garner testified before the California State Assembly Committee on Public Safety about the need to protect their children from paparazzi. At the time, she told the politicians that Nahla "doesn't want to go to preschool anymore. Why? Because these 25 grown men are there. ... We're moms here, just trying to protect our children."

In 2018 she revealed her son Maceo's face (he's now 7) on Instagram and told "Extra," "I really don't like to show my kids very much, but I do realize my people are solid for me — and me for them — and sometimes I feel like I want to include them. It's a fine line because I don't want to exploit my children. I want to protect my children, so I thought, 'Half the face is good.'"

Maceo made another appearance on her Instagram page last October in the garden for his birthday, and also last March, clomping up and down while wearing mom's boots in the house.

"Tryna cope the best he can. Laughter helps a lot right now!" she wrote back to commenters.

