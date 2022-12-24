Hallenstein Glasson Holdings (NZSE:HLG) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So while Hallenstein Glasson Holdings (NZSE:HLG) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hallenstein Glasson Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = NZ$37m ÷ (NZ$205m - NZ$62m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

Thus, Hallenstein Glasson Holdings has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Hallenstein Glasson Holdings

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Hallenstein Glasson Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Hallenstein Glasson Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 40%. However it looks like Hallenstein Glasson Holdings might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 107% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Hallenstein Glasson Holdings that you might find interesting.

Hallenstein Glasson Holdings is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here