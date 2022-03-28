Hallenstein Glasson Holdings (NZSE:HLG) Is Reducing Its Dividend To NZ$0.20

Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Limited (NZSE:HLG) is reducing its dividend to NZ$0.20 on the 14th of April. This means the annual payment is 7.2% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 19.6% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 75% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the first annual payment was NZ$0.31, compared to the most recent full-year payment of NZ$0.39. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.3% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Hallenstein Glasson Holdings has impressed us by growing EPS at 20% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

It is generally not great to see the dividend being cut, but we don't think this should happen much if at all in the future given that Hallenstein Glasson Holdings has the makings of a solid income stock moving forward. Reducing the amount it is paying as a dividend can protect the company's balance sheet, keeping the dividend sustainable for longer. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

