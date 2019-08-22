Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL): Earnings Growth Remains Elusive

After Halliburton Company's (NYSE:HAL) earnings announcement on 30 June 2019, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly pessimistic, as a 5.3% fall in profits is expected in the upcoming year. However, compared to its 5-year track record of the average earnings growth rate of -12%, this is still an improvement. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of US$1.7b, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will decline to US$1.6b by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Halliburton. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

How will Halliburton perform in the near future?

Longer term expectations from the 29 analysts covering HAL’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

NYSE:HAL Past and Future Earnings, August 22nd 2019 More

From the current net income level of US$1.7b and the final forecast of US$2.8b by 2022, the annual rate of growth for HAL’s earnings is 30%. EPS reaches $2.59 in the final year of forecast compared to the current $1.89 EPS today. In 2022, HAL's profit margin will have expanded from 6.9% to 10%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Halliburton, there are three pertinent factors you should further research:

