Halliburton (HAL) Q4 Earnings and Revenue Beat Estimates

Earnings Miss: World’s No. 2 oilfield-services company Halliburton Company HAL reported fourth quarter adjusted income per share from continuing operation of 41 cents, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents.

Estimate Revision Trend & Surprise History: Investors should note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter has been unchanged in the last 30 days

Nonetheless, Halliburton have an impressive earnings surprise history. Before posting the earnings beat in Q4, the company beat/matched estimates in three of the prior four quarters, as shown in the chart below:

Halliburton Company Price and EPS Surprise

Overall, the company has a positive earnings surprise of 3.89% in the trailing four quarters.

Revenues: Halliburton posted revenues of 5.9 billion, which were approximately flat with the year-ago quarter and scraped past the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a marginal 1%

Key Stats: Operating income from the Completion & Production segment was $496 million, lower than the year-ago level of $554 million. Our current consensus estimates called for a lower operating income of $466 million.

Halliburton’s Drilling & Evaluation unit profit deteriorated from $293 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 to $185 million this year. The number was also below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $220 million.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Halliburton carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) which is subject to change following the earnings announcement.

