Most people have heard of Christmas in July but what about Christmas in ... March?

The coronavirus pandemic has Americans sequestering themselves, and the Hallmark Channel is giving people something to look forward to -- a movie marathon.

The network, known for its feel-good movies, will air 27 of its original "Countdown to Christmas" films starting on Friday, March 20 at 12 p.m ET until Sunday, March 22 at 6 p.m. ET.

Films in the weekend rundown include Candace Cameron Bure's "A Christmas Detour" and "Christmas in Rome" starring Lacey Chabert.

Check out the full schedule below.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

12:00 p.m. ET/PT: "A Christmas Detour" starring Candace Cameron Bure ("Fuller House") and Paul Greene ("Bitten")

2:00 p.m. ET/PT: "Holiday Date" starring Brittany Bristow (“Rising Suns”), Matt Cohen (“General Hospital”), Teryl Rothery (“Cedar Cove”) and Bruce Boxleitner (“Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove”)

4:00 p.m. ET/PT: "A Christmas Love Story" starring Kristin Chenoweth (“Glee”) and Scott Wolf (“The Night Shift”)

6:00 p.m. ET/PT: "Mingle All the Way" starring Jen Lilley (“Days of Our Lives,”), Brant Daugherty (“Pretty Little Liars”) and Lindsay Wagner (“The Bionic Woman”)

8:00 p.m. ET/PT: "Christmas Under Wraps" starring Candace Cameron Bure (“Let it Snow”), David O’Donnell (“12 Wishes of Christmas”), Brian Doyle-Murray (“The Middle”) and Robert Pine (“Frozen”)

10:00 p.m. ET/PT: "Crown for Christmas" starring Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) and Rupert Penry-Jones (“Black Sails”)

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

12:00 a.m. ET/PT: "The Christmas Cottage" starring Merritt Patterson (“Forever in My Heart”) and Steve Lund (“Reign”)

2:00 a.m. ET/PT: "A Royal Christmas" starring Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls”), Stephan Hagan (“Against the Dark”) and Jane Seymour (“Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman”)

3:30 a.m. ET/PT: "Marry Me at Christmas" starring Rachel Skarsten (“Reign”) and Trevor Donovan (“90210”)

5:00 a.m. ET/PT: "A Very Merry Mix-Up" starring Alicia Witt (“Orange Is the New Black”) and Mark Wiebe (“Sweet Karma”)

7:00 a.m. ET/PT: "Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays" starring Adrian Grenier (“Entourage”), Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville”), Priscilla Presley and Chase Bryant

9:00 a.m. ET/PT: "Snow Bride" starring Katrina Law (“Spartacus: War of the Damned”), Jordan Belfi (“Surrogates”) and Patricia Richardson (“Home Improvement”)

11:00 a.m. ET/PT: "Switched for Christmas" starring Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Eion Bailey (“Once Upon a Time”), Mark Deklin (“Grace and Frankie”) and Natasha Bure (“Make It or Break It”)

1:00 p.m. ET/PT: "Christmas at Dollywood" starring Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), Niall Matter (“Eureka”) and Dolly Parton (“Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors,” 9 to 5)

3:00 p.m. ET/PT: "The Nine Lives of Christmas" starring Brandon Routh (“Superman Returns”) and Kimberley Sustad (“A Bride for Christmas”)

5:00 p.m. ET/PT: "Christmas at the Plaza" starring Ryan Paevey (“General Hospital”) and Elizabeth Henstridge (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”)

7:00 p.m. ET/PT: "Christmas Town" starring Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Tim Rozon (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Beth Broderick (“Sharp Objects”)

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

12:00 a.m. ET/PT: "Picture a Perfect Christmas" starring Merritt Patterson (“The Royals”) and Jon Cor (“Shadowhunters”)

2:00 a.m. ET/PT: "The Sweetest Christmas" starring Lacey Chabert ("Mean Girls") and Lea Coco (“Queen Sugar”)

4:00 a.m. ET/PT: "Coming Home for Christmas" starring Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), Neal Bledsoe (“The Mysteries of Laura”) and Andrew Francis (“Chesapeake Shores”)

6:00 a.m. ET/PT: "Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses" starring Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”), Matthew Davis (“Legacies”) and Donna Mills (“Knots Landing”)

8:00 a.m. ET/PT: "Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe" starring Lacey Chabert ("Mean Girls") and Brendan Penny (“Chesapeake Shores”)

10:00 a.m. ET/PT: "Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy" starring Paul Greene (“Bitten”), Maggie Lawson (“Psych”), Barbara Niven (“Chesapeake Shores”), Holly Robinson Peete (“21 Jump Street”), Rukiya Bernard (“Van Helsing”), Colin Lawrence (“The Good Doctor”), Ashley Williams (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”)

12:00 p.m. ET/PT: "A Shoe Addict’s Christmas" starring Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Luke Macfarlane (“Brothers & Siters”) and Jean Smart (“Designing Women”)

2:00 p.m. ET/PT: "Christmas Under the Stars" starring Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”), Autumn Reeser (“The Arrangement”) and Clarke Peters (“The Wire”)

4:00 p.m. ET/PT: "Write Before Christmas" starring Torrey DeVitto (“Chicago Med”), Chad Michael Murray (“Riverdale”), Grant Show (“Dynasty”), Lolita Davidovich (“How to Get Away With Murder”) and Drew Seeley (“Glory Daze”)

6:00 p.m. ET/PT: "Christmas in Rome" starring Lacey Chabert ("Mean Girls") and Sam Page (“The Bold Type”)

