Hallmark Provides Opportunity to Say "Thank You" to Workers with 2 Million Card Donation

Free three-card packs available for people to share gratitude with health care workers, teachers, postal service employees, delivery drivers, grocery store staff and beyond

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark Cards, Inc. announced today that it will give away another 2 million cards to people from coast to coast, this time with a mission to share gratitude for people who are going above and beyond to help support others during this time.

The announcement follows an overwhelmingly positive and unprecedented response to Hallmark's initial 2 million card giveaway, which encouraged people to send paper hugs to friends and loved ones.

In less than a week, all 2 million cards from Hallmark's original giveaway were claimed. Now, the company is encouraging people to use the new gratitude cards to say thank you to the millions of workers and volunteers who are showing up every day to provide essential care, deliveries, food, education and more for others.

"We are inspired and uplifted by the many heroes who are stepping up during this time. As one of our cards says, not all heroes wear capes. They are in our hospitals, our senior centers, our grocery stores, our schools, our communities and our families – and each of them deserves a huge thank you for their hard work during these unprecedented times," said Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer of Hallmark. "The response to our first 2 million card giveaway showed just how much care, hope and love people want to put into the world right now. We hope the next 2 million cards allow people to show the gratitude we know many are feeling right now – and to ensure those receiving those cards know just how much they are appreciated."

Anyone in the continental U.S. and Canada who would like to show their thanks and help spread gratitude can go to Hallmark.com/CareEnough to sign up to receive a free three-pack of gratitude cards, while supplies last. No purchase necessary. Kindness and intent to put more appreciation in the world is all you need to participate.

A word of thanks can make a world of difference. Check out stories of gratitude and share your own using #CareEnough. Visit Hallmark.com/CareEnough to learn more and to request your free cards.