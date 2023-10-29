Halloweekend as snowy as it is spooky in Denver
Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio shows us how Denver attractions handled a snowy, spooky Halloween weekend Saturday.
Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio shows us how Denver attractions handled a snowy, spooky Halloween weekend Saturday.
After a wild day of surprises and many near-upsets, we have a little more clarity ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings show.
Some of our fave savings: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, an amazing five-piece cookware set for $70 off, and so, so much more.
Upsets can emerge where we least expect them, so we'll have our eye out for major surprises in Week 9.
Colorado just could not handle the physicality of No. 23 UCLA.
For most teams, putting up 42 points and 577 yards on offense should be enough to win, but those efforts were all for naught due to the latest dud from UNC’s defense.
It was a Saturday to forget for some college football juggernauts.
This anti-aging treatment helps keep fine lines and puffiness in check.
Washington scored the game-clinching TD four plays later for a 42-33 win.
Ngannou came up a winner on all sides.
Shilo Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, delivered a huge hit after a reception by UCLA’s Carsen Ryan late in the second quarter.
The actor released a memoir in 2022 titled "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," which chronicled his substance use issues.
The reality star borrowed her sister's first Met Gala look.
Score a Keurig for a sweet 50% off and a 40-inch smart TV for just $168, along with plenty of home goods and holiday gift ideas.
Ready to party with Bonnie, Chica, Foxy and Freddy Fazbear?
The "Cactus Flower" actress opened up about an incident in which she encountered a group of aliens.
Oklahoma had won the last 18 matchups, and its undefeated season is now over.
Penn State was favored by 31 points but needed a late touchdown to avoid an upset at the hands of Indiana.
Harry Kane scored a David Beckham-esque goal in a dominant win against Darmstadt.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Utah game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Florida game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.