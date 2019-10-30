Halloween 2019: Free food, deals and spooky specials at McDonald's, Krispy Kreme, and more

Trick-or-treaters can get a lot more than free candy this Halloween.

A Halloween costume also is the ticket to a smorgasbord of free and cheap meal deals and goodies for kids of all ages at restaurants nationwide. In some cases, a costume or purchase isn't required to score all the special treats.

Likely because of all the trick-or-treating and holiday parties, Halloween is often a slower than average day at local restaurants.

Brad Plothow, vice president of brand and communications for Womply, said the small business software provider’s data science team analyzed transactions at 42,000 local restaurants every day in 2018.

“Our projections show foot traffic should be lower than normal at local restaurants on All Hallow’s Eve,” Plothow told USA TODAY. “If you’re hoping to grab a bite at your favorite haunt on Halloween, you’re in luck.”

Pumpkin spice fans can also find the fall flavor available at restaurants nationwide Thursday.

Restaurants with 20 or more U.S. locations with a deal or freebie not listed here can submit details through this form.

Early Halloween deals

The following specials start before Thursday at participating locations. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location before heading out.

Bass Pro Shops: The mega outdoor store has its annual Great Pumpkin Celebration with free kids' activities and photos for Halloween. The festivities take place 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 4 to 8 p.m. Halloween with a costume parade starting at 6 p.m. Thursday. Learn more and find a full schedule of events at www.basspro.com/halloween.

Blaze Pizza: Through Nov. 7, Blaze is offering free delivery nationwide through the chain's website and app. A large pepperoni pizza ordered online is $8.95 and hundreds of large pizza boxes across the country will reveal a secret message under black light. If you receive a black light-activated pizza box and post it to social media tagging @BlazePizza and using the hashtag #BlazeHalloweenSweeps, you’ll be entered in a contest. Learn more at www.blazepizza.com.

Cheesecake Factory: From Monday through Thursday, with DoorDash delivery and pickup orders of $30 or more, get a free slice of Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake with promo code TREATORTREAT, while supplies last.

Chuck E. Cheese: Through Halloween, kids get 50 free tickets when they stop in wearing their Halloween costumes and play All You Can Play.

DoorDash: Through 11:59 p.m. PT Thursday, the on-demand delivery service is rewarding customers for dressing up as their favorite food item with $10 off that item. To get the "Eat Your Costume" offer, you’ll need to take a photo of yourself, friend, kids or pets dressed as a food item that is orderable on DoorDash and follow @DoorDash on Instagram. Then post your costume photo on Instagram using #DashOWeen. DoorDash says it will then direct message $10 in DoorDash credit for the food.

Edible Arrangements: Through Halloween, wear your costume to an Edible store and get a “free spooky pineapple eyeball treat.” The company’s other in-store Halloween deals, valid through Thursday, include 50% off select treats, $5 off all platters and a special Halloween six-count box for $9.99.

Friendly's: Through Thursday, kids 12 and younger wearing a Halloween costume get a free kid's meal with the purchase of an adult entree.

IHOP: Through Nov. 3 from 4 to 10 p.m. daily, kids 12 and under get a free kids meal entrée with each purchase of an adult entrée.

Farmer Boys: Through Thursday, participating locations will be giving away scratch-off coupons with every purchase. Every scratcher is a guaranteed winner but the coupons must remain unscratched until returning to Farmer Boys between Nov. 1-15.

Jamba: Through Wednesday, kids in costume get a free kid’s smoothie with adult purchase of a smoothie or bowl. This offer is for members of the My Jamba Rewards loyalty program.

McAlister’s Deli: Through Thursday, kids 12 and younger in costume get a free meal with the purchase of an adult meal. Up to two kids meals with the purchase of an adult entrée. A list of participating locations is posted on McAlister’s Facebook events page.