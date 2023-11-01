Halloween 'bipawtisan' dog parade draws crowd on Capitol Hill

Dogs in costumes parade before a large crowd of congressional staff at the "Bipawtisan Howl-o-ween Dog Parade" inside the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. The parade was created in 2017 by Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who was unable to host this year after he tested positive for COVID-19. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, stepped in Tuesday to host the annual "Bipawtisan Howl-o-ween Dog Parade" on Capitol Hill, where dozens of pooches paraded in costumes in what has become a Halloween tradition in Congress.

Romney saved the day after host Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., announced he would have to bow out after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Glad to host some furry friends in the Senate today for Sen. Thom Tillis' annual Bipawtisan Howl-o-ween Dog Parade!" Romney posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "I may be biased, but our office hot dog Goldie was the star of the show."

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, took over emcee duties Tuesday at the "Bipawtisan Howl-o-ween Dog Parade" inside the Hart Senate Office Building at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who created the parade in 2017, was unable to host after testing positive for COVID-19. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Large crowds of congressional staff gathered inside the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., to cheer on the dogs, which included Stanley the beagle, dressed as a dragon; poodle sisters Bon Bon and Pepper, dressed as Slytherin and Hufflepuff of Harry Potter fame; and mini golden doodle Izzy from Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's office dressed as an astronaut.

Romney used a bullhorn to announce the participants, which also included several Uncle Sams, a Dolly Parton and a dog dressed as the Chinese spy balloon.

A dog dressed as a Chinese Spy Balloon walks through the crowd during Tuesday's "Bipawtisan Howl-o-ween Dog Parade," emceed by Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, in the Hart Senate Office Building at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Tillis began hosting the dog parade in 2017 to bring together congressional lawmakers and their staffs "for a cause everyone can unite for: dogs in costumes."