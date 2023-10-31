Halloween caper: Thieves break into The Comics Place overnight in Bellingham

Thieves burglarized The Comics Place in Bellingham early Tuesday morning with multiple comics and collectors’ cards worth thousands stolen, the owners said.

Security camera footage shows two people stealing a variety of comics and cards from behind a glass counter, shoving the items in their backpacks and leaving. The robbery occurred around 2:50 a.m. at 105 east Holly Street.

“They seem to have been here before, they went straight for the cases and took the high value stuff,” co-owner Django Bohren told The Bellingham Herald.

Among the items stolen was an issue of Fantastic Four 48, with a chunk missing from the lower right cover, valued at around $500. Co-owners Bohren and Jeff Figley have asked that people and other comic shops keep an eye out for identifying marks that the thieves may try to sell.

Bohren said they are still looking into what exactly was stolen as well as how the thieves got into the building as there was no immediate signs of forced entry.

One thing the thieves likely did not expect, Bohren said in a Facebook post, was to hear the Devendra Banhart’s “Insect Eyes,” playing in the store at full volume, a prank set up for the opening staff.

The store was open Tuesday for Halloween, and the owners said they have been getting a lot of support from the community and their customers.