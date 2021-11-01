Halloween contest for best dressed dog in Brooklyn
Dozens of pups compete in an annual dog costume contest for Halloween in Brooklyn's Fort Greene Park, putting their masters' creativity to the challenge.
Kumail Nanjiani did something most people would never think of — he turned down a party invitation from Angelina Jolie. And not just any party. Jolie hosted a Halloween bash while they were filming “Eternals” in the Canary Islands. “I did get an invite but I actually didn’t go because we were shooting on location […]
A migrant caravan trekking slowly through southern Mexico will rest a day due to concern over the health of dozens of women and children, one of its organizers said on Saturday, as the government urged the people to accept humanitarian visas. In often sweltering heat, the group of a few thousand people has during the past week advanced only about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the city of Tapachula on the Guatemalan border, leaving it still over 1,000 km away from Mexico City. Luis Villagran, a leader of the caravan largely made up of migrants from Central America and the Caribbean, told Reuters the group would stop for a day in the town of Mapastepec to recover from fatigue and some injuries, then restart on Monday.
Latest updates as investigation continues
According to the new research, white, bull and tiger sharks account for the most bites on humans.
Eunice Foote described the greenhouse gas effects of carbon dioxide in 1856. Carlyn Iverson/NOAA Climate.govLong before the current political divide over climate change, and even before the U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), an American scientist named Eunice Foote documented the underlying cause of today’s climate change crisis. The year was 1856. Foote’s brief scientific paper was the first to describe the extraordinary power of carbon dioxide gas to absorb heat – the driving force of global warming.
"That's how you close out an epic eight years!" Tracee Ellis Ross wrote on Instagram.
Nearly 1,300 shoppers have given the set their seal of approval.
Divided on climate and trade, G-20 leaders have found 50 side issues to agree on.
Former NASCAR Cup driver plays the points game to perfection on road to qualifying for Championship 4.
Billionaire Elon Musk was responding to a UN official’s claims that uber-rich could help feed the globe’s starving
People gathered Saturday to pay their respects to the memory of Kendrick Lee, the little boy whose body was found in a W. Harris County apartment along with his three abandoned brothers.
Police in Miramar, Florida, say they believe the 17-year-old male suspected Dwight Grant, 18, had sex with his ex-girlfriend.
A right-wing Japanese party with a stronghold in the western city of Osaka surprisingly emerged as the third-largest in Sunday's election, capitalising on some discontent with the central government and the left-wing opposition. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) defied expectations and held its strong majority in the lower house poll, solidifying his position in a fractious party and allowing him to ramp up economic stimulus. But the left-leaning opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) lost some seats although it remained the second-biggest party in the house.
Honestly, these guys are slower than most…
The U.S. Air Force said Sunday it flew a B-1B strategic bomber over key maritime chokepoints in the Mideast with allies including Israel amid ongoing tensions with Iran as its nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters. The B-1B Lancer bomber flew Saturday over the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil traded passes. The Strait of Hormuz has been the scene of attacks on shipping blamed on Iran in recent years, while the Red Sea has seen similar assaults amid an ongoing shadow war between Tehran and Israel.
Last week's news that Social Security benefits could be slashed sooner than expected set off alarm bells for Americans whose retirement plans have already been disrupted by COVID-19. But financial...
Celebs went all out this year.
What does it take to be frugal? Here are some habits that could easily help you spend less and save more.
The tribe called the project “one of the most substantial economic development initiatives for the region in years.”
'America's Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum horrified her fans when she posted new Instagrams featuring epic makeup ahead of Halloween 2021.