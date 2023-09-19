Halloween costumes, decorations and more: What's hot in 2023?

Halloween seems like it’s already here.

Pumpkin spice has been back for weeks, "Hocus Pocus" already is streaming, and spooky decorations are popping up everywhere.

Where can I buy Halloween costumes, decorations and accessories?

As soon as summer starts to wind down, pop-up shops like Spirit Halloween take hold. Marking its 40th anniversary, the all-things-Halloween retailer has more than 1,500 seasonal locations, including Central Jersey spots in East Brunswick, South Plainfield, North Brunswick, Bridgewater, Woodbridge, Old Bridge, Watchung and Franklin.

Offering the "classics to the hottest new trends" in costumes, décor, outdoor and indoor decorations, party goods and accessories, Spirit Halloween also prides itself on its "haunting" in-store experience. This year, the brand is bringing back its “Spirit Hallows” theme − a cemetery-inspired store design − with a fresh twist. The design spotlights Spirit Halloween’s exclusive animatronics as residents of Spirit Hallows come to life for any souls willing to step forward and explore. But don't wait too long because these stores disappear within days after Oct. 31 until next year.

Halloween Wholesalers, around for more than a decade, offers discount Halloween costumes, masks, makeup, accessories and decorations. The family-owned business also classifies itself as a "pop-up”, but it can be found in the same spot − The Shoppes at North Brunswick − each year opening in late August or early September and closing early November. And if you want to get a jump on 2024, check out the end-of-season sales after Halloween until Nov. 3.

September has barely begun but the spooky season vibes are already simmering. Pumpkin spice abounds. "Hocus Pocus" is streaming on repeat. And Halloween décor is creeping up on every door.

What are popular Halloween costumes in 2023?

According to the website Medium, mythical creatures like unicorns and mermaids and dragons, pop culture icons like Barbie, Ken and Marvel superheroes, and the ‘70s and ‘80s with their disco, funky and retro fashions will rule 2023.

With "Wednesday" a major hit on Netflix, every member of The Addams Family is sure to make a creepy and kooky appearance, while characters from the Australian cartoon "Bluey" is destined popular choice for younger kids and families.

Spirit Halloween, which has opened several pop-up stores in Central Jersey, sells everything Halloween, including these costumes from the children's cartoon "Bluey."

But Party City said top costumes for 2023 are big on gore and horror with buyers preferring costumes that dare to scare.

More: Halloween Horror Nights returns to Universal: Our guide to making the most of it

As children continue to embrace horror and fright at an earlier age, their most-requested costumes dip into the dark side. "Creepy kids" are likely to dress up in traditional costumes like mummies, witches and skeletons but with additions that take them up a notch into the extra scary. And characters from popular horror movies – Harley Quinn, Ghost Face and Michael Myers − are expected to make frequent appearances.

Something new this year − and not as scary − are children's transformational costumes, which allow the wearer to perform a metamorphosis − Cinderella in rags to ballgown or a cat into a skeleton − with just one outfit.

Something new this year at Party City − and not so scary − are children's transformational costumes, which allow the wearer to perform a metamorphosis − Cinderella in rags to ballgown or a cat into a skeleton − with just one outfit.

Same with adult costumes, dressing up with a dash of slash and gore is de rigueur this year. The top adult costumes include themes of Gothic, Dark, Demonic and Sinister as describers for Kings, Queens, Skeletons, Grim Reapers, Beasts, Scarecrows and even Mermaids. Cult favorites Freddy Krueger, Pennywise and Bride of Chucky are sure to be back to haunt innocent trick-or-treaters or partygoers.

What are popular Halloween decorations in 2023?

Gore is more this year as both décor and costume trends are centered around "fright done right."

Party City anticipates this Halloween to be the scariest of affairs, with top bone-chilling décor and costume themes. From the new Chop Shop, featuring bloody extremities, to larger-than-life animatronics like the 12-foot Towering Pumpkin Creep, Party City has transformed itself into a shock-and-awe one-stop shop for all things Halloween.

Central Jersey Party City locations include Woodbridge, South Plainfield, Bridgewater, Kenilworth and Watchung.

Other retailers like TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Marshalls, Michaels, Hobby Lobby, Walmart, Target and local dollar stores are stocked in their ghoulish glory.

September has barely begun but the spooky season vibes are already simmering. Pumpkin spice abounds. "Hocus Pocus" is streaming on repeat. And Halloween décor is creeping up on every door.

Tables and aisles are magically filled with wreaths, pillows, candles, dishware, tea towels, welcome (if you dare) signs, lights, ornaments, and tchotchkes. Fun − and fearsome − finds this year included large porch signs, plant pots, crystals, cauldrons, ceramic, woven and glass pumpkins, gnomes, black cat figurines, witch dolls and mugs.

More: Hot dog gummies? These 3 classic foods are now available as Halloween candy

For the those with a magic or spiritual vibe going on, tarot and Ouija-themed items abound and "Hocus Pocus", "Harry Potter" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas" are hot movie décor trends. And thankfully, good old ghosts, witches, skeletons, skulls, vampires and mummies have a plethora of home goods for consumers to choose from.

Those wanting to do up the inside or the outside of their castles can go by themes or color schemes with pairings and variants of black, orange, purple, silver, white, gold and blue to match their ambiance.

Even grocery stores get in on more than just candy with decorations and trinkets for sale.

And don't forget, local nurseries and hardware stores often carry an array of items, mainly for the outside. From plants and scarecrows to lights and large inflatables and animatronics, the Halloween offerings are looking even more over-the-top this season.

It's all there for the scare … I double-dare you.

email: cmakin@gannettnj.com

Cheryl Makin is an award-winning features and education reporter for MyCentralJersey.com, part of the USA Today Network. Contact: Cmakin@gannettnj.com or @CherylMakin. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Halloween trends in 2023 for costumes and decorations