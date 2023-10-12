Halloween in Derry: Costume swap shop cutting down on waste

A Halloween costume swap shop in Londonderry is hoping to help cut down on that costume waste this year.

Do you have a worse-for-wear witch's hat, or maybe a Frankenstein's monster mask that does not quite fit anymore?

Well, a Halloween swap shop in Londonderry wants your old spooky gear in a bid to cut down on costume waste.

The initiative, which is run through Derry City and Strabane District Council, is all part of Recycling Week.

People are being asked to raid their wardrobes and attics for used Halloween costumes and props to donate for a swap shop event at the weekend.

The event takes place at the Guildhall in Derry on Saturday and the Alley Theatre in Strabane on Sunday, where people can swap or get their old costumes repaired for free.

The council has set up a number of "boo-tique bins" across the city and district, where people are able to donate their old costumes or Halloween items up until Friday.

Items can be left into the reception at either the council offices on Strand Road, Derry, or Derry Road in Strabane; the Guildhall; the 4Rs Recycling Centre; Waterside Shared Village; or the Alley Theatre.

Waste and recycling officer Julie Hannaway said many Halloween costumes are purchased and only worn for just one night of the year and then not used again.

"So many costumes are now just lying in an attic or dark cupboard, and many will never see the light of day again," she said.

"We are asking people to have a clear-out and search around their houses and be able to give these costumes a new lease of life.

"It's a great way of picking up a completely new costume at no cost, and for one night of the year it makes perfect sense not to splurge on something brand new."

Derry City and Strabane District Council's four-day festival is billed as one of the biggest Halloween parties in Europe

Ms Hannaway said people do not even have to donate typical Halloween costumes or props.

"It can be absolutely anything, from a black dress that someone can use as a witch outfit or even a tablecloth that could maybe be used as a cape.

"People can donate whatever they think could be potentially used as a costume."

The council officer said many people in the north west love to get creative with their Halloween costume ideas and so many things can be used to make their spooky homemade creations.

She added there are many benefits of reusing and recycling clothes and other unwanted items, and the swap shop is a great way to do something positive for the environment this Halloween.

Jenny McEleney, a Halloween super-fan from Feeny, County Londonderry, said the swap shop event is a fantastic way for old costumes to be enjoyed anew.

She works with a young parents project in the city and is planning on donating some children's costumes.

"It's such a waste for so many costumes to only be worn once," Ms McEleney said.

"This is a great way for parents to dress their children up and enjoy Halloween at a time when money may be a bit tight."

Owner of Shipquay Fabrics in Derry, Maria McCloskey, said no one needs to go out and buy a brand new costume every year

Maria McCloskey, the owner of Shipquay Fabrics in the city, said she is seeing more and more people buying factory-made costumes rather than making their own in recent years.

"When I started we would've had a lot of people coming in to get items to make their own Halloween costumes.

"People would even come in to repair or add to their costumes, but not so much now as more people seem to be buying the pre-packed costumes."

Ms McCloskey commended the swap shop initiative and said no one needs to go out and buy a brand new costume every year.

"Families can hand down their old costumes to their children, or you can add bits and pieces to an old costume and alter it and make it into something different," Ms McCloskey said.

She discouraged people from throwing away their old costumes, where they could end up in landfill, when there are so many ways to repurpose and use them again.