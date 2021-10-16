'Halloween going from trick-or-treat to woke and weak': Leo Terrell
'The Big Saturday Show' sounds off on schools in Michigan and Seattle canceling Halloween.
Wall Street banks have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the pandemic-era trading boom, fueled by the Federal Reserve's massive injection of cash into financial markets. With the central bank nearing the time when it will start winding down its asset purchases, banks are set to profit again as increased volatility encourages clients to buy and sell more stocks and bonds, analysts, investors and executives say. The Fed has been buying up government-backed bonds since March 2020, adding $4 trillion to its balance sheet, as part of an emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police and press are at the scene where British lawmaker David Amess was killed after being stabbed multiple times in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London. The 69-year-old was attacked inside a church while holding a fortnightly consultation with his local constituents.
Authorities in India are investigating the brutal murder of man at one of the locations used by the nationwide mass protests by farmers there, that have rocked the country since last year.The body of a 35-year-old man was reportedly found mutilated and strung up to a police barricade at the site in New Delhi. The victim was beaten to death by group of men who had accused him of desecrating religious texts, sacred to Sikhs.One of the man's hands were cut off.A member of a Sikh warrior sect has been taken into custody. Most of the farmers involved with the protests in New Delhi -- thousands of them -- come from Punjab, which is dominated by Sikhs.A group that represents farmers' organizations has condemned the killing. The ongoing protests are over changes to the law which deregulates the agriculture sector, although the protesters say it leaves them vulnerable to big business.The prime minister's political party says the murder shows the protest leaders are losing control of their movement.
Jamie Gillan might be punting for his job as the Browns have PFF's fourth-best punter from 2020 and the punter tied for the most hang time last year in for a workout:
Who wears short shorts?
One employee on TikTok described the new shorts as "like underwear."
LeAnn Rimes rocked the stage at the Austin City Limits music festival. Fans have a lot to say about her sheer, lace dress that she posted on Instagram.
Lauren Sanchez looks effortless and chic.
Here's whether Katie and Blake are still together after their controversial engagement.
Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac opened up about what led to the filming of their full-frontal nude scenes in "Scenes from a Marriage."
Addison Rae has revealed she's been permanently banned from TikTok—get details here.
Becca Kufrin revealed the major contract demands she made before joining the cast of Bachelor in Paradise.
Once upon a time, Heather Dubrow decked her Orange County "chateau" with Halloween trees. And this year, The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member is going big with her fall decor once again, putting a very posh spin on pumpkins. In an October 13 Instagram post, the jet-setting Heather filmed the festive situation on her marble island. "I came home from my trip to this gorgeous fall installation. Wow!" she said. "So beautiful." The installation included glowing glass pumpkins, candles, an
The Georgia man went and picked it up at the Corvette plant, and it’s well-deserved.
The 25-year-old chatted with actor Debi Mazar in a new Q&A for Interview magazine.
LA-based stripper Honey Lestrange called out Halsey on TikTok this week, which an activist says highlights problems in the industry.
Al Roker has his Today fans gushing after sharing a sweet pick of himself with his wife Deborah and son Nick going to look at colleges.
Get ready "Shark Tank" fans. On Oct. 8, the 13th season of the popular Emmy-winning reality show will kick off on ABC. While longtime Sharks Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner,...
Young Sheldon‘s George and Brenda aren’t doing anything wrong, but they sure do feel dirty about what it is they are doing. In Season 5, Episode 2, George’s mother-in-law Connie runs into Brenda at the local market, and Herschel’s ex seems awfully guilty of something. Afterwards, a suspicious Connie confronts George and asks if something’s […]
They’re finally going to some loving homes…