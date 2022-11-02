Halloween home invasion leaves two people shot by men in costumes

A Cordova man and his girlfriend are recovering at home after they were shot by two people who they believed were trick-or-treaters dressed in Halloween costumes with masks.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the shooting happened on Carlton Ridge Drive on Halloween night.

The man said the family opened their door to give candy to who they thought were 14- or 15-year-old teenagers when they were stormed by two men who appeared to be in a Batman costume and a hazmat suit.

The video, which was obtained from the homeowners, shows the woman stepping outside the door to give candy to the pair when she was rushed back into the home by the alleged robbers.

It is then you hear in the background someone say “get down, get down.”

The last moments of the video show the robbers running out of the home.

Initial reports indicated the man was shot in the leg and the woman was grazed in the face.

The man was initially rushed to the hospital in critical condition but later upgraded to non-critical and released from the hospital.

Authorities are looking for the shooters.

Anyone with information should call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 222-5500.

