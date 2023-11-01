A Halloween house party ended in gun violence, according to Salinas police.

Few details about the incident have been released. Here's what we know.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 300 block of Chaparral Street for reports of a shooting. As they arrived, officers said people were fleeing from the area.

Officers found one victim in the backyard of the home where the party was being held. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is in "critical condition," police said. Several victims were also discovered and are expected to fully recover.

No suspect information has been released.

The Salinas Police Department urges anyone who was present and witnessed any part of this incident to call Detective Byron Gansen at (831) 801-3549.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Halloween house party ends in gun fire