‘Halloween Killer’ Gerald Turner is seeking release from state custody 50 years after murder of 9-year-old Lisa French

FOND DU LAC – This year marks 50 years since 9-year-old Lisa Ann French was killed during trick-or-treat on Halloween night.

Gerald Turner, 74, convicted of her 1973 rape and murder, is seeking release from state custody as of Aug. 3 after his latest appeal was denied last year.

A jury trial in his case is scheduled to begin April 16, according to court records.

Turner's release was first scheduled for February 2018, but the Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a petition with the court saying he was a sexually violent person who should remain in a secure mental health facility.

State law, Chapter 980, allows prosecutors to ask that certain convicted sex offenders be declared "sexually violent persons," subjected to indefinite confinement and treatment.

French was on her third trick-or-treating stop at Turner's house in Fond du Lac when he murdered her.

After a community-wide search, French's body was found in a garbage bag in a rural ditch in the town of Taycheedah.

Turner was later convicted of abnormal sexual perversion, (taking) indecent liberties with a child under the age of 16 and second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 38-1/2 years in prison.

Since then, Turner has been released twice: first on a release date technicality and second for good behavior in prison. He was sent back to prison in 2003 for 15 more years after hundreds of pornographic images were found on a computer in the bedroom of his Madison halfway house.

French's family has argued in favor of keeping Turner confined, hoping to ensure he can never harm another child, according to French's mother, Maryann Gehring, and sister, Susan De Pau.

“He should not be released," Gehring told The Reporter in 2017. "When Lisa can come back and have her freedom, so can he."

Turner has been confined at Mauston’s Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center, which is operated by the Department of Health Services and the state’s Sexually Violent Persons Program.

