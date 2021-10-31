Halloween party in Long Beach ends with six injured by hit-and-run driver, police say

At least six people were struck by a hit-and-run driver at the end of a Halloween party in Long Beach early Sunday morning, police said.

A crowd of partygoers was standing outside a home in the 1300 block of Orange Avenue around 2:45 a.m. when the driver of a blue sedan plowed into the crowd, said Allison Gallagher, public information officer for the Long Beach Police Department.

Ambulances responded and rushed five adults and one youth to local hospitals, she said.

"A preliminary investigation indicates the incident began as a domestic violence incident between a male adult and a female adult," Gallagher said. "This escalated when the male adult suspect drove a blue sedan onto the sidewalk, striking multiple people before fleeing the scene."

The suspect, who has not been identified, was last seen driving northbound on Orange Avenue, Gallagher said. The investigation is ongoing.

