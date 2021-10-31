Halloween party shooting in Texas leaves 1 dead, 9 wounded, police say

A shooting at a Halloween party in northeast Texas late Saturday killed one person and wounded nine others, police said.

A 20-year-old man died at a hospital after being wounded in the shooting at the Octavia’s Event Center in Texarkana, according to an announcement by police.

Authorities were called to the scene shortly before midnight, and said “at least a couple hundred people” were in attendance.

“When they got there, they encountered a large number of people running from the building and several inside suffering from gunshot wounds,” the Texarkana Police Department said in the announcement.

The other victims, who were hospitalized after the shooting, are not believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

“While the motive is still unknown, the preliminary investigation indicates that it may been the result of some type of disturbance among some (of) the partygoers,” police said.

Authorities have not arrested a suspect, who is said to have fled the scene in an undisclosed vehicle.

Texarkana is located along Texas’ eastern border with Arkansas. The city is about 180 miles east of Dallas.