Halloween shooting leaves 2 teens dead and 1 man injured in NW Miami-Dade, police say

An early morning shooting on Halloween left two 19-year-olds dead and one man injured, police say.

The wounded men and a fourth person — who was not harmed — were found inside a car near 3601 NW South River Dr., not far from Miami International Airport.

Police say a report came in around 6:45 a.m. that multiple people had been shot outside of a restaurant.

Daybi Jarquin was found dead in the car, according to police. Jordan Rodriguez was taken to Ryder Trauma Center, where he died. A third man, who is 21 years old, was taken to the hospital in stable condition. A fourth person was not injured.

No other information on the shooting was available Monday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).