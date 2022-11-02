Halloween shootings leave 3 wounded

Nov. 2—HIGH POINT — Three juveniles were wounded in two separate shootings Monday night in the eastern part of the city, including one that happened near trick-or-treating children.

Investigators didn't have any evidence the shootings were related, the High Point Police Department said Tuesday.

A drive-by shooting was reported shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of Bridges Drive, and officers found two juveniles who were shot while sitting in a car along the street, police said.

A woman who called 911 after the shooting told a dispatcher that the shooting happened as children were in the roadway for trick-or-treating, according to a recording of the call.

A police officer took one of the shooting victims to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, and Guilford County EMS took the other to Atrium Health Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Both were in stable condition Tuesday morning, police said.

In the recording of another 911 call, a woman frantically said a boy was bleeding from his head while another boy was shot in the arm. Bystanders could be heard in the background screaming or yelling.

One man called a dispatcher and said he and his wife were in their house when they heard gunfire.

"These two cars came racing up Bridges," the man said. "We heard them zooming down the road near Lexington (Avenue)."

At 9:10 p.m. multiple shots were fired at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Sherrill Avenue, and a 22-year-old man was hit by a car in the parking lot as the car was leaving, police said. A short time later, one juvenile arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The juvenile was in stable condition, police said Tuesday.

The man who was hit by a car was taken to a local medical center, but information about his condition wasn't available Tuesday, police said.

Police didn't say how many shots were fired, but recordings of 911 calls about the shooting indicated a large number.

"There was so much shooting, I'm so scared right now," one woman said.

One man told a dispatcher he heard about two dozen gunshots.

Another woman called a dispatcher and screamed, "I need an ambulance now!" The woman then cried as the dispatcher tried to talk to her.

Police ask that anyone with information about either incident call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 tips app and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.

